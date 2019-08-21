Cheap Car Insurance in Minnesota 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Car insurance requirements in Minnesota

Minnesota requires car owners to have three types of auto insurance: Liability, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage and personal injury protection (PIP). Here's an overview of the required minimums.





Optional car insurance in Minnesota

Comprehensive coverage: Covers theft of your vehicle or damage from hitting an animal, hail, flood, fire, vandalism, falling objects and explosions.

Collision coverage: Covers damage to your vehicle from hitting another car or an object, like a tree or post.

If you have a car loan or lease you're likely already required to have both comprehensive and collision insurance.

Rental reimbursement: Covers a rental car if your vehicle is being repaired after a car accident. It is not the same as "rental car coverage," which you'd buy to rent a car on vacation, for example.

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Minnesota when:

Law enforcement requests it

You renew vehicle registration

Penalties for not having auto insurance in Minnesota

Misdemeanor: not more than 90 days in jail and/or fine of $200 to $1,000.

If convicted of violation within 10 years of first of two prior convictions, guilty of a gross misdemeanor: not more than one year in jail and/or fine of $200 to $3,000.

Civil penalties include suspension to license and registration for up to one year.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Updated Aug. 26, 2019