Cheap Car Insurance in Minnesota 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Car insurance requirements in Minnesota
Minnesota requires car owners to have three types of auto insurance: Liability, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage and personal injury protection (PIP). Here's an overview of the required minimums.
Optional car insurance in Minnesota
Comprehensive coverage: Covers theft of your vehicle or damage from hitting an animal, hail, flood, fire, vandalism, falling objects and explosions.
Collision coverage: Covers damage to your vehicle from hitting another car or an object, like a tree or post.
If you have a car loan or lease you're likely already required to have both comprehensive and collision insurance.
Rental reimbursement: Covers a rental car if your vehicle is being repaired after a car accident. It is not the same as "rental car coverage," which you'd buy to rent a car on vacation, for example.
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Minnesota when:
- Law enforcement requests it
- You renew vehicle registration
Penalties for not having auto insurance in Minnesota
- Misdemeanor: not more than 90 days in jail and/or fine of $200 to $1,000.
- If convicted of violation within 10 years of first of two prior convictions, guilty of a gross misdemeanor: not more than one year in jail and/or fine of $200 to $3,000.
- Civil penalties include suspension to license and registration for up to one year.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Updated Aug. 26, 2019