If you’re a Minnesota homeowner, you want to make sure you have the right insurance for potential disasters. Minnesotans have to contend with tornadoes and straight-line winds, floods and heavy snow and ice accumulation.

Home insurance in Minnesota will generally cover wind, including tornadoes, and damage from the weight of snow, ice and sleet. It also covers a wide variety of problems such as kitchen fires, lightning, vandalism and theft.

But home insurance generally won’t cover floods. This includes floods from heavy rain or ice melt, and the overflow of rivers, streams and lakes. For these, you need flood insurance.

What does Minnesota homeowners insurance cover?

A standard home insurance policy in Minnesota will have six main types of coverage:

Coverage A - Dwelling: For house damage, such as fire or wind damage.

For house damage, such as fire or wind damage. Coverage B - Other structures: For structures that aren’t attached to your house, such as a garage, shed or fences.

For structures that aren’t attached to your house, such as a garage, shed or fences. Coverage C - Personal property: For all your possessions, such as furniture, clothing, rugs and TVs. Damage and theft are covered.

For all your possessions, such as furniture, clothing, rugs and TVs. Damage and theft are covered. Coverage D - Loss of use: For additional living expenses you have to pay such as hotel and restaurant bills if you have to temporarily move because of house damage.

For additional living expenses you have to pay such as hotel and restaurant bills if you have to temporarily move because of house damage. Coverage E - Personal liability: Covers you if you’re legally responsible for someone else’s injury or property damage, and also pays legal defense costs.

Covers you if you’re legally responsible for someone else’s injury or property damage, and also pays legal defense costs. Coverage F - Medical payments to others: Covers you for the medical bills of others hurt on your property.

How much is Minnesota home insurance?

Minnesota home insurance costs an average of $1,340 a year in Michigan for a common policy, called an HO-3 policy. The nationwide average is less, at $1,192 a year, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

How do I get Minnesota flood insurance?

Food insurance is available through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Any licensed Minnesota home insurance agent can help you apply for an NFIP policy.

20 largest Minnesota homeowners insurance companies

Rank in Minnesota Company Market share % in the state 1 State Farm 25.39 2 American Family Insurance 14.48 3 Farmers Insurance 8.15 4 Auto-Owners Insurance 5.49 5 Allstate Corp. 5.46 6 Liberty Mutual 4.3 7 Travelers 4.12 8 USAA 3.73 9 Auto Club Insurance Association 2.46 10 Progressive 2.17 11 Nationwide 2.09 12 North Star Mutual Insurance Co. 1.99 13 Chubb 1.88 14 Western National Insurance 1.74 15 MetLife 1.59 16 COUNTRY Financial 1.38 17 West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. 1.18 18 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.99 19 Farm Bureau Financial Services 0.84 20 State Auto 0.81 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on homeowners multiple peril insurance market share in 2018.

What if I get turned down for home insurance?

If companies decline you for home insurance, you can turn to the Minnesota Fair Plan. Known as the “insurer of last resort,” it offers basic coverage for homeowners who can’t find it on the “voluntary” market. Any licensed property/casualty insurance agent in Minnesota can help you apply.