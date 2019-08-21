Cheap Car Insurance in Mississippi 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Minimum auto insurance in Mississippi

In general, Mississippi doesn't require much car insurance -- only liability insurance. Auto liability insurance pays for damage and injuries to others if you cause an accident, up to the limits you buy. Here's an overview of Mississippi's required auto insurance.





Optional auto insurance in Mississippi

Medical payments (MedPay) coverage: For your own medical expenses, no matter who caused the accident. If you have health insurance you may not need MedPay.

Comprehensive and collision coverage: For theft of your car or damage caused by hitting another car, an animal, hail, flood, fire, vandalism, falling objects and explosions. If you have a car loan or lease you may be required to have these.

Rental reimbursement: Pays for a rental car if your vehicle is being repaired due to a car accident.

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Mississippi when:

Law enforcement requests it

Penalty for not having car insurance in Mississippi

Failure to have insurance ID in vehicle: $500 fine and suspension of driving privileges for one year or until liability proof of insurance is obtained.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Updated Aug. 10, 2018