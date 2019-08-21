Cheap Car Insurance in New Hampshire 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





New Hampshire car insurance

New Hampshire does not require auto insurance for all drivers. But if you have certain convictions, state law mandates that you have car insurance:

Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or narcotic drugs.

Failing to stop and report when involved in an accident.

Homicide or assault arising out of the driving of a motor vehicle.

The second time for driving a vehicle at an excessive rate of speed.

The second time for driving a vehicle in a reckless manner and a violation of such other of the provisions of any state law relative to vehicles as the director shall determine.

In addition, if you cause a car accident, you can be required to show "proof of financial responsibility." This can be done by either:

Buying the minimum auto insurance in New Hampshire.

Or making a deposit with the state treasurer.

You can read New Hampshire's laws about accidents and financial responsibility at Justia.

Also, the lack of an insurance requirement for most drivers doesn't mean you aren't responsible for damage and medical bills if you cause an accident. That's why some New Hampshire drivers choose to buy auto insurance.

If you buy New Hampshire auto insurance, there's a domino effect. You have to buy three types of coverage: liability, MedPay and uninsured motorist coverage.





Updated Aug. 26, 2019