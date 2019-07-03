You can avoid state income taxes and sales taxes in New Hampshire, but you may not be able to avoid flooding, Nor’easters and strong wind. New Hampshire homeowners need the right insurance to make sure their properties are fully covered.

What does New Hampshire homeowners insurance cover?

A typical homeowners policy in New Hampshire has six main coverage types:

Coverage for the dwelling - for a house damaged by fire, wind, explosion or other problems. Coverage for personal property - for belongings such as furniture, clothing, curtains, rugs and more. Coverage for other structures - such as a garage, storage shed or fence. Coverage for loss of use - when you can’t live at home due to damage covered by the policy. Coverage for personal liability - in case you’re legally responsible for the injury or property damage of others. Coverage for medical payments to others - for medical bills of people hurt on your property.

What insurance covers snow, ice and wind?

A New Hampshire homeowners insurance policy will generally cover winter-weather problems, such as ice damage, roofs that collapse under snow, wind damage and frozen pipes.

How do I get flood insurance?

New Hampshire homeowners may have to deal with floods from hurricanes that make their way up north, or from heavy rains or snow melt. But home insurance generally doesn’t cover flooding like this.

Flood insurance is available from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), a federal program, if your community participates in the NFIP. A New Hampshire insurance agent can help you get an NFIP policy.

How much is New Hampshire homeowners insurance?

The average yearly premium in New Hampshire is $965 for the most common type of home insurance policy, an HO-3 policy. That’s less than the national average of $1,192 a year, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

20 largest New Hampshire homeowners insurance companies