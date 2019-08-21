Cheap Car Insurance in New Mexico 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes


New Mexico average car insurance premiums

Required car insurance in New Mexico

Compared to most other states, New Mexico doesn't require drivers to buy a lot of car insurance -- only liability insurance. But there are other coverage types you may wish to have as a financial safety net in case of the car accident. Let's take a look at what's available to New Mexico drivers.

Minimum liability insurance in New Mexico:

Liability car insurance is for the damage and injuries you cause others in a car accident. The state minimum is what's required to legally drive. You may want more, so that you have enough insurance in case you cause a large accident.

  • $25,000 bodily injury per person
  • $50,000 bodily injury per accident
  • $10,000 property damage per accident


New Mexico required car insurance

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) when:

  • Law enforcement requests it.

Penalty for not having car insurance in New Mexico

  • Misdemeanor: fine not to exceed $300 and suspension of registration.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Updated Aug. 27, 2019

More:

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes