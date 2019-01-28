Having a DUI or DWI conviction generally leads to both penalties from your state and a rate increase for your car insurance.

If you get a DUI, here's how things might go down:

Penalties: You'll be subject to the drunk driving penalties in your state. These can include suspension of your driver's license, vehicle impoundment, fines, jail time, community service and/or a requirement to attend alcohol-abuse treatment. The Governors Highway Safety Association has DUI laws by state.

Some states make you pay a surcharge if you've racked up enough points for traffic violations. For example, in New Jersey there's a $1,000 surcharge for a first-time DUI conviction. In California, a DUI conviction will stay on your record for 13 years. Interlock device: If your driver's license was suspended because of a DUI, your state might require you to use an ignition interlock device when you can drive again. This is a breathalyzer you must blow into in order to start the vehicle.

If your driver's license was suspended because of a DUI, your state might require you to use an ignition interlock device when you can drive again. This is a breathalyzer you must blow into in order to start the vehicle. SR-22: Your state could require you to get an SR-22 from your auto insurance company, which is a form that proves you have car insurance. Some insurers have a surcharge if you need one. Not all car insurance companies offer SR-22s.

The cost of DUI insurance

How much could your car insurance rates go up? EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users and compared premiums for drivers with clean records to those with a DUI.

We found an average nationwide increase of 30% among our users.

Driving record Average annual premium Clean driving record $1,773 Drunk Driving - injury to someone else $2,466 Drunk Driving - no Injury to someone else $2,303 Drunk Driving - overall $2,311

Here's a look at the average cost of DUI insurance in large states based on premiums reported by our users.

State Clean record DUI Difference California $1,596 $2,213 39% Florida $1,839 $2,552 39% Georgia $1,939 $2,487 28% Michigan $2,077 $2,541 22% New York $2,153 $2,632 22% Ohio $1,496 $1,978 32% Texas $1,773 $2,245 27%

Finding insurance after a DUI

If you're going to get an insurance rate increase, your insurance company will inform you at renewal time. If the insurer decides to cancel your policy, it will tell you before the policy term is up. Here are options if you're cancelled and have a hard time finding new insurance: