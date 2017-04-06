Cheap Car Insurance in Oklahoma

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

Required car insurance in Oklahoma

Oklahoma requires only one type of auto insurance: Liability. But many drivers need more coverage in case there's an accident.

Other auto insurance

Medical payments (MedPay): For medical or funeral expenses for you and your passengers from a crash, no matter who was at fault.

Comprehensive coverage: For theft of your vehicle or damage caused by hail, flood, fire, vandalism, falling objects, explosions and hitting an animal.

Collision coverage: For damage to your vehicle caused by hitting another car or an object, like a tree.

Rental reimbursement: For a rental car if your vehicle is being repaired due to an accident.

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) when:

Law enforcement requests it

You renew vehicle registration.

Penalty for not having car insurance in Oklahoma

Failure to comply with Oklahoma's compulsory insurance law or failure to show a security verification form is a misdemeanor. This is punishable by a fine of not more than $250 and/or no more than 30 days in jail. There is suspension of driving privileges until payment of a reinstatement fee and proof of security is furnished. If you can comply with state law through the online verification system, there's no violation and no citation issued.

Updated Sept. 3, 2019