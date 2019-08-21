Cheap Car Insurance in South Dakota

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Minimum auto insurance in South Dakota

South Dakota requires a few types of car insurance: Liability plus uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. But none of these required insurance types will cover damage to your own car -- for that you'll need collision and comprehensive coverage.





More car insurance choices

Medical payments (MedPay): MedPay covers medical bills and funeral expenses for you or others who are riding in or driving your car. You can make a MedPay claim no matter who was at fault. This includes hospital, dental and chiropractic bills. MedPay also covers you if you're a pedstrian and hit by a car. In South Dakota you must be offered MedPay, accidental death insurance and disability insurance. You can buy all or some of them.

Comprehensive coverage: For damage caused by hitting an animal, flood, hail, fire, vandalism, falling objects and explosions. It also cover car theft. If you have a car loan or lease you're likely required to have it.

Collision coverage: For damage to your car from by hitting another car or an object such as a fence or tree. If you have a car loan or lease you're likely required to have it.

Rental reimbursement: Pays for a rental car if your vehicle is being repaired for damage from a car accident.

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) when:

Law enforcement requests it.

Your vehicle is involved in a car accident.

Penalties for not having car insurance in South Dakota

Failure to maintain financial responsibility in South Dakota is a Class 2 misdemeanor (punishable by up to 30 days imprisonment and/or up to a $500 fine).

Providing false evidence of financial responsibility is a Class 1 misdemeanor (punishable by up to one year imprisonment and/or up to a $1,000 fine).

Both result in a suspension of driver's license for a period of not less than 30 days and not to exceed one year.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Updated Sept. 3, 2019