Homeowners in South Dakota have to be prepared for floods and blizzards. Home insurance covers many potential problems, but generally not flood damage. Flooding in the state can come from snow melt, overflowing rivers and heavy rain -- such as the historic flooding that hit South Dakota in March 2019.

What does South Dakota home insurance cover?

A standard insurance policy North Dakota, called an HO-3, provides these main coverage types, and you can buy additional coverage such as home-based business insurance.

The house: From damage by problems such as wind, fire, tornado, vandalism, the weight of snow and ice, and more. Your belongings: For damage and theft of possessions, such as clothes, TVs, toys and furniture. Other structures: For structures that aren’t attached to the house, such as a garage or fence. Loss of use: Pays for additional living expenses if you can’t live at home due to damage that’s covered by your policy, such as fire damage. Liability: For situations where you’re legally responsible for someone else’s injury or damaged property. Also covers your other household members. Medical payments to others: Pays the medical bills of people injured on your property, or even away from it, typically in amounts such as $1,000 to $5,000 of coverage. (Larger injury bills fall under liability insurance.)

How do I get South Dakota flood insurance?

Flood insurance is available through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), a federal plan, and any licensed South Dakota property/casualty insurance agent can help you buy an NFIP policy.

How much is South Dakota home insurance?

The average South Dakota homeowners insurance premium is $1,125 a year, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. That’s close to the nationwide average of $1,192 a year.

