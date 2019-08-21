Cheap Car Insurance in Vermont

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Required car insurance in Vermont
Vermont requires two main forms of auto insurance: Liability and uninsured & underinsured motorist coverage.
Optional insurance in Vermont
Medical payments (MedPay) coverage: For medical bills and funeral expenses for anyone driving or riding in your car, no matter who is at fault.
Comprehensive coverage: For theft of your vehicle or damage caused by hitting an animal, hail, flood, fire, vandalism, falling objects and explosions. If you have a car loan or lease you're probably required to have this by the lender or leasing company.
Collision coverage: For damage to your vehicle caused by hitting another vehicle or an object, like a sign post or building. If you have a car loan or lease you're probably required to have this by the lender or leasing company.
Rental reimbursement: Pays for a rental car while your vehicle is being repaired for accident damage. It usually has a daily maximum for the car rental and also a total limit.
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) if:
- Law enforcement requests it.
Penalty for not having car insurance in Vermont
- Fine of not more than $500 and suspension of your driver's license until you provide proof of security.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Updated Sept. 5, 2019
More: