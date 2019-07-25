Vermont homeowners who want to financially protect their properties need home insurance. It covers damaging events such as fire, wind, explosions, and the weight of snow and ice. But even good homeowners insurance generally won’t cover floods. For that, homeowners should consider flood insurance.

What does Vermont homeowners insurance cover?

A typical homeowners insurance policy in Vermont provides these main coverage types:

Coverage for the dwelling - for a house damage. Coverage for personal property - for damage to or theft of belongings such as furniture, clothing, TVs and more. Coverage for other structures - such as a garage, shed or fence. Coverage for loss of use - for extra bills when you can’t live at home due to damage covered under the policy. Coverage for personal liability - in cases where you’re legally responsible for the injury or property damage of others. Coverage for medical payments to others - pays the medical bills of people hurt on your property.

How much is Vermont homeowners insurance?

The average yearly home insurance premium in Vermont is $898. That’s cheaper than the nationwide average of $1,192 a year, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

20 largest Vermont homeowners insurance companies