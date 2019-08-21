Cheap Car Insurance in Wisconsin

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

Wisconsin auto insurance requirements

Car owners in Wisconsin must buy two types of auto insurance for their vehicles: Liability and uninsured motorist coverage. But you may want more insurance than what the state requires.

More options

Medical payments (MedPay) coverage

MedPay covers medical and funeral expenses for anyone injured or killed while driving or riding in your car. It also covers you if you're a pedestrian and struck by a car.

Wisconsin auto insurers must offer you MedPay but you can reject it.

If you buy MedPay, the minimum coverage amount is $1,000.

Comprehensive and collision coverage

These aren't required by the state, but you're probably are required to have them if you have a car loan or lease. Lenders and leasing companies can mandate collision and comprehensive insurance.

Comprehensive: Covers car theft, damage caused by hitting an animal, and damage from flood, hail, fire, vandalism, falling objects and explosions.

Collision coverage: Covers your car's damage from hitting another car or an object, like a sign post.

Rental reimbursement

Pays for a rental car if your vehicle is being repaired after a car accident.

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Wisconsin when:

Law enforcement requests it.

Penalties for not having car insurance in Wisconsin

Fine up to $5,000 for operating without proof of financial responsibility.

Fine up to $5,000 for producing fraudulent proof of insurance or other financial responsibility.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Updated Sept. 5, 2019