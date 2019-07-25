If you’re a Wisconsin homeowner, you may have to deal with floods, tornadoes, blizzards and even wildfires. Knowing you have the right insurance is important.

Home insurance in Wisconsin generally covers many of these problems, including fires, tornadoes, and damage from the weight of snow and ice.

If you want flood insurance, ask your home insurance agent about options. Homeowners policies generally don’t cover floods, and in Wisconsin that could leave a big gap in coverage for a house. In March 2019, for example, ice jams on the Milwaukee River led to massive flooding and a State of Emergency. Flood insurance would cover that, along with floods due to snow melt and heavy rain.

What does Wisconsin homeowners insurance cover?

A standard home insurance policy has six main coverage types:

Coverage A - Dwelling: For house damage, such as fire or tornado damage.

For house damage, such as fire or tornado damage. Coverage B - Other structures: For things that aren’t attached to your house, such as a garage or fence.

For things that aren’t attached to your house, such as a garage or fence. Coverage C - Personal property: For all your personal possessions, such as clothes, toys, computers, TVs, kitchen items and rugs. This includes damage and theft.

For all your personal possessions, such as clothes, toys, computers, TVs, kitchen items and rugs. This includes damage and theft. Coverage D - Loss of use: For additional living expenses if you have to temporarily move because of house damage.

For additional living expenses if you have to temporarily move because of house damage. Coverage E - Personal liability: In case you’re legally responsible for someone else’s injury or property damage, and also pays legal defense costs.

In case you’re legally responsible for someone else’s injury or property damage, and also pays legal defense costs. Coverage F - Medical payments to others: Covers the medical bills of others hurt on your property, typically for small coverage amounts such as $1,000.

How much is Wisconsin home insurance?

Wisconsin home insurance costs an average of $762 a year. The nationwide average is much higher, at $1,192 a year, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

20 largest Wisconsin homeowners insurance companies

Rank in Wisconsin Company Market share % in the state 1 American Family Insurance 21.31 2 State Farm 16.44 3 ACUITY A Mutual Insurance Co. 4.73 4 Erie Insurance 4.46 5 West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. 4.24 6 Allstate Corp 4.22 7 Auto-Owners Insurance 4.02 8 Liberty Mutual 3.91 9 Farmers Insurance 3.25 10 USAA 2.97 11 SECURA Insurance Cos. 1.89 12 Auto Club Insurance Association 1.64 13 Wisconsin Mutual Insurance Co. 1.6 14 Travelers 1.49 15 Badger Mutual Insurance Co. 1.39 16 Progressive 1.3 17 Rural Mutual Insurance Co. 1.26 18 MetLife 1.18 19 Grange Insurance 1.12 20 Chubb 1.12 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on homeowners multiple peril insurance market share in 2018.

What if I get turned down for home insurance?

If companies decline you for home insurance, or your insurance was cancelled, you may be able to buy basic coverage from the Wisconsin Fair Plan. Any licensed property/casualty insurance agent in Wisconsin can help you apply.