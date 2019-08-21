Cheap Car Insurance in Wyoming

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

Minimum Wyoming car insurance

Wyoming requires only one type of auto insurance: Liability insurance. And there are other important insurance options to consider, especially if you want good insurance protection.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage:

UM/UIM pays for your medical bills -- up to the limits you choose -- if you're hit by a driver who has no liability insurance or not enough.

Car insurance companies in Wyoming must offer UM/UIM coverage but you can reject it in writing.

If you buy UM/UIM, the minimum coverage is $25,000 per person/$50,000 per accident. This is for injuries, not car damage.

Medical payments (MedPay) coverage:

MedPay is available in Wyoming but not required. It covers medical bills and funeral expenses for those injured while riding in or driving your car. It doesn't matter who was at fault. It also covers you if you're hit by a car while walking.

Comprehensive coverage: Not required by the state, but if you have a car loan or lease you probably are required to have it. Comprehensive insurance covers the theft of your car or damage caused by hitting an animal, fire, vandalism, hail, flood, falling objects (including trees that hit your car) and explosions.

Collision coverage: Not required by the state, but if you have a car loan or lease you probably are required to have it. Collision insurance is for damage to your vehicle caused by hitting another car or an object, like a pole.

Rental reimbursement: Not required by the state. This pays a certain amount for a rental car if your vehicle is being fixed due to an accident.

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Wyoming when:

Law enforcement requests it.

You renew vehicle registration.

Your vehicle is involved in a car accident.

Penalties for not having car insurance in Wyoming

First offense: fine between $500 to $1,500 and/or up to six months in jail.

Second or subsequent offense: revocation of registration and license plates until a judge orders reinstatement

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Updated Sept. 6, 2019