Insurance & Safe Driving Blog

Posted Dec. 10, 2020 by Devin Nicholls
There are also little-known discounts that could help you reduce your insurance premiums. If you understand and tap into these effectively, you can get the same coverage for less — and sometimes much less.
Read more »
Posted Oct. 13, 2020 by Katy McWhirter
- If you live in an area prone to flooding, this type of insurance can help protect your structure and property.
- Flood insurance can be purchased through private companies and a federal flood insurance program.
- Flood insurance covers loss caused by heavy rain, coastal storms, blocked drainage systems, dam failure and melting snow.
Read more »
Posted Oct. 6, 2020 by Lara McCaffrey
Forecasters have predicted an active hurricane season for 2020.
Insuring your car for weather-related damage requires comprehensive car insurance.
Many drivers don’t know if their policies include comprehensive coverage.
Read more »
Posted Oct. 6, 2020 by Jason Metz
Renters insurance costs an average of $15.42 a month. Use our interactive map to see the average cost of renters insurance where you live.
Read more »
Posted Aug. 4, 2020 by Jason Metz
Renters insurance generally covers personal property, liability in case someone gets hurt or you cause property damage, and additional living expenses. You will need separate policies if you want insurance for earthquakes and floods.
Read more »
Posted Nov. 18, 2019 by Amy Danise
The largest home insurance companies in Alabama are State Farm, Alfa Mutual, Allstate, USAA, Farmers Insurance, Travelers, Liberty Mutual and Nationwide. See tips for buying Alabama home insurance.
Read more »
Posted Nov. 15, 2019 by Jason Metz
Gap insurance pays the difference between the amount you owe on a loan or lease and an insurance check for a totaled or stolen car. Cars are often considered "totaled" when the repair cost is more than a certain percentage of the vehicle's value.
Read more »
Posted Nov. 15, 2019 by Amy Danise
The life insurance money you receive as a beneficiary when an insured person dies is generally not taxable. You do not have to report the money as income to the IRS. But here are situations where life insurance proceeds could be taxable.
Read more »
Posted Nov. 14, 2019 by EverQuote Staff
State Farm, Progressive and Allstate are the largest auto insurance companies. See rankings of the 50 largest auto insurance companies in the U.S., with market share for each.
Read more »
Posted Nov. 12, 2019 by EverQuote staff
The largest life insurance companies in Utah are Northwestern Mutual, Pacific Life, Lincoln Financial, Sammons Enterprises, New York Life, Securian, Penn Mutual and Transamerica. See the list.
Read more »