One nice thing about brewery insurance is that there are many coverage types to mix and match to best fit business needs. For example, you might want insurance to cover the contamination of ingredients or equipment breakdowns.

A common way to combine several coverage types into one package is with a business owners policy (BOP). Typically, a BOP includes general liability insurance, property insurance, business interruption insurance and other coverage to customize brewery insurance.

Basic brewery insurance

Business liability insurance: Covers the brewery against injury and property damage lawsuits. For example, general liability could cover customer slips, trips and falls during a brewery tour.

Business income insurance (also known as business interruption insurance): If a problem covered by the policy, such as a fire, caused you to temporarily close or relocate, this helps cover expenses.

Commercial property insurance: This covers your building and its contents, such as brewing equipment and inventory, from problems like vandalism, theft and fire.

Workers compensation: You may have a team of employees who work with hot liquids and chemical cleaning agents. If an employee gets hurt or sick from a work-related task, this covers medical bills and some lost wages.

Additional brewery insurance options

: If you're using a vehicle for work, a personal auto policy generally won't cover business-related accidents. For example, you might use a small truck to deliver fresh beer to a restaurant or pick up ingredients for the next specialty brew.

: Brewery equipment is one of the most important assets. If it breaks, this coverage can help repair or replace it, and it may help with lost income if business was interrupted.

:If you're forced to temporarily close because of food contamination, this helps cover lost income and other issues like replacing spoiled inventory or having contaminated equipment cleaned.

:It's not uncommon for breweries to have tasting rooms. If a customer has a few too many and starts a fight or causes a car accident after they leave, you could be held responsible. A general liability policy usually won't cover liquor liability, so you need additional coverage.