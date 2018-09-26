The amount of insurance you must have for a commercial vehicle will be decided by either state or federal law. These laws typically define insurance requirements based on a vehicle's weight or number of passengers. Requirements can also vary if the vehicle carries hazardous material, is a for-hire taxi, is a tow truck and other factors.

But the typical small-business owner doesn't need to to worry about truck size and federal requirements and hazardous materials. The state insurance requirements for your light vehicle (such as a sedan or pickup truck) will likely be the same as insurance requirements for your personal auto.

The state laws below were compiled by the Property Casualty Insurers Association of America, a trade group. These will help you determine whether higher commercial auto insurance requirements apply to your business vehicle.

Here's help with translating the commercial auto insurance requirements

CSL: Combined single limit. Some insurance liability minimums are listed as a single number, such as $500,000.

BI and PD: Bodily injury and property damage.

Three numbers: If you see three numbers, they define minimum liability coverage for bodily injury and property damage. For example, 50/100/10 means:

$50,000 for bodily injury per person.

$100,000 for bodily injury per accident.

$10,000 for property damage.

GVW or GVWR: Gross vehicle weight or gross vehicle weight rating.

Alabama commercial auto insurance

Requirements for passenger carriers are based on seating capacity:

1 to 5: 25/50/10

5 to 20: 50/200/30

21+: 100/500/50

Non-hazardous property carrier: 100/300/50

Read the Alabama motor carrier regulations.

Alaska commercial auto insurance

Property carriers: B.I. $500,000; P.D. $200,000

Passenger carriers: B.I. $500,000; P.D. $200,000

Read the Alaska commercial motor vehicle requirements law.

Arizona commercial auto requirements

Seating capacity:

1-8: $250,000 CSL; UM $250,000

9-15: $750,000 CSL; U.M. $300,000

16+: $5 million CSL; U.M. $300,000

Non-hazardous property carriers:

20,001-26,000 lbs.: $300,000 CSL

More than 26,000 lbs.: $750,000 CSL

Hazardous substance carriers: $5 million CSL or $1 million CSL, depending on substance.

Read the Arizona financial responsibility law.

Arkansas commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers:

1-12: 50/80/30

13-20: 50/120/30

21-30: 50/160/30

31+: 50/200/30

Property carriers: 50/100/30

Hazardous substance carriers: $1 million to $5 million, depending on specifics

Read the Arkansas laws on transportation of passengers and freight.

California commercial auto insurance requirements

Seating capacity (passenger stage corporation):

1-7: $750,000

8-15: $1,500,000

16+: $5 million

Property carriers:

Vehicles less than 10,000 lbs.: $300,000 liability

Vehicles 10,000 lbs. or more: $750,000 single limit

Household goods carriers:

250/500/100 or $600,000 CSL

Intrastate motor carriers petroleum/waste petroleum products:

$500/1,000/200 (other than property being transported) or $1.2 million CSL

Hazardous substance carriers:

Federal regulations apply: $5 million or $1 million CSL depending on substance

Read the California motor carrier regulations.

Colorado commercial auto requirements

Common and contract carriers and limited regulation carriers:

Seating capacity:

1-8: $500,000 single limit

9-15: $1.5 million single limit

16-32: $3 million single limit

33+: $5 million single limit

Movers:

10,000 pounds or more GVWR: $750,000

Less than 10,000 pounds GVWR: $300,000

Towing carriers: Any GVWR: $750,000 CSL

Property carriers:

Vehicles under 10,000 lbs.: $300,000

Vehicles of 10,000 lbs. or more: $750,000

Nonhazardous materials 10,001 GVWR or more: $750,000

Read the Colorado laws on motor vehicles

Connecticut commercial auto requirements

Passenger carriers:

Seating capacity:

1-7: 50/100/10 or $100,000 single limit

8-12: 50/150/10 or $150,000 single limit

13-20: 50/200/10 or $200,000 single limit

21-30: 50/250/10 or $250,000 single limit

31+: 50/300/10 or $300,000 single limit

Intrastate property carriers: 200/600/100

Livery services:

1-14 Passengers: $1,500,000 single limit

15+ Passengers: $5 million single limit

Read the Connecticut motor carrier regulations.

Delaware commercial auto insurance requirements

Taxicabs: B.I. $25,000; P.D. $10,000

B.I. $25,000; P.D. $10,000 Limousines and charter buses: B.I. $100,000; P.D. $50,000

B.I. $100,000; P.D. $50,000 School buses: B.I./P.D. $1 million CSL; PIP 100/300

Read the Delaware motor vehicle laws

District of Columbia commercial auto insurance requirements

Taxicabs: 25/50/10

Carriers under the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Commission (WMATC) authority:

Seating capacity 15 or less: $1.5 million

Unrestricted seating capacity: $5,000,000 CSL

Read the District of Columbia law for taxis and from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Commission.

Florida commercial auto insurance requirements

Nonpublic sector buses: $300,000 CSL or 100/300/50

Property carriers:

26,000 to under 35,000 lbs.: $50,000 single limit

35,000 to under 44,000 lbs.: $100,000 single limit

44,000 lbs. or more: $300,000 single limit

Read the Florida financial responsibility law

Georgia commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers - Limousine carriers:

Seating capacity:

1-12: 100/300/50

13+: 100/500/50

Intrastate motor carriers: 100/300/50

Read the Georgia's limousine carriers regulations

Hawaii commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers:

Seating capacity:

1-7: 100/200/50

8 - 25: 100/500/50

26+: 100/1,000/50

Property carriers: 250/750/250

Idaho commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers:

Seating capacity:

1-24: $1,500,000 single limit

25+: $5 million single limit

Hazardous substance carriers: $1 million or $5 million, depending on specifics

Other property carriers: $750,000

Illinois commercial auto insurance requirements

Seating capacity:

10-13: B.I. $1,000,000; P.D. $100,000

14-20: B.I. $1,500,000; P.D. $100,000

21-30: B.I. $2,000,000; P.D. $100,000

31+: B.I. $3 million; P.D. $100,000

Other for-hire passenger vehicles, including medical transport: B.I. $250,000; P.D. $50,000 or $300,000 CSL

Property carriers: $750,000 CSL

Tow truck operations: $500,000 CSL

Hazardous substance carriers: $1 million to $5 million, depending on specifics

Read the Illinois vehicle code

Indiana commercial auto insurance requirements

Federal regulations apply.

Passenger carriers:

1-15: $1,500,000 single limit

16+: $5 million single limit

Contract carriers that transport railroad employees: $5 million

Fleet including vehicles under 10,000 lbs. - commodities listed in 49 USCA 13506 and not subject to 49 CFR 387.303(b)(2): $300,000 single limit

Freight vehicles subject to 387.301(a)(2):

Non-hazardous property (vehicles 10,001 lbs. or greater): $750,000 CSL

$300,000 (vehicles GVWR of 10,000 lbs. or less)

Hazardous substances: $1 million or $5 million CSL, depending on substance

Iowa commercial auto insurance requirements

Federal regulations apply.

Passenger carriers:

1-15: $1,500,000 single limit

16+: $5 million single limit

Taxicabs seating capacity less than 7 passengers and not operating on a regular route or between specified points: $1,000,000

Freight carriers:

Fleet including vehicles under 10,000 lbs.: commodities listed in 49 USCA 13506 and not subject to 49 CFR 387.303(b)(2): $300,000 single limit

Freight vehicles subject to 387.301(a)(2):

Non-hazardous property (vehicles 10,001 lbs. or greater): $750,000 CSL

Hazardous substances: $1 million or $5 million CSL, depending on substance

Read the Iowa motor carrier insurance law

Kansas commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers: 100/300/50

Property carriers: 100/300/50

Read the Kansas motor carrier regulations

Kentucky commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers:

1-7: 100/300/50

8+: 100/600/50

Property carriers:

Motor vehicles with a GVW of: 18,000 lbs. or less: 100/300/50

Over 18,000 lbs.: 100/600/50

Motor carriers of petroleum or petroleum products in amounts less than 10,000 lbs.: 100/300/50

Motor carriers of hazardous materials other than above: $1 million CSL

Read the Kentucky commercial vehicle law

Louisiana commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger buses: 250/500/10

Trucks (common and contract) and passenger carrying vehicles: 250/500/10

Tow trucks or wreckers: $500,000 CSL

Maine commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers:

School buses - seating capacity:



1-30: $500,000 single limit

31+: $1 million single limit

Other vehicles (within state)

Seating capacity:

1-3: $125,000 single limit or 50/100/25

4-7: $300,000 single limit

8-15: $750,000 single limit

16-30: $1,500,000 single limit

31+: $2 million single limit

Interstate vehicles

Seating capacity:

1-15: $1,500,000 single limit

16+: $5 million single limit

Property carriers: $350,000 single limit

Rental vehicles: 50/100/25

Rental trucks with a registered gross weight of 26,000 lbs. or less, rented or leased for fewer than 30 days: $125,000 single limit or 50/100/25

Read the Maine financial responsibility law

Maryland commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers (within state):

Seating capacity:

1-7: 50/100/20 or $120,000 CSL

8-15: 75/200/50 or $250,000 CSL

16+: 75/400/100 or $500,000 CSL

Taxicabs: 25/50/10

If operating in Baltimore County and the cities of Cumberland, Hagerstown, and Baltimore, if the taxicab owner elects liability insurance under Public Utilities Article §10-207 of MCA: 30/60/15 or $75,000 CSL

Hazardous property: $1 million to $5 million, depending on specifics

Read the Maryland transportation and taxicab laws

Massachusetts commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers:

Seating capacity:

1-15: $1,500,000 single limit

16+: $5 million single limit

Vehicles with a seating capacity of 32 passengers or less operating under a sightseeing or charter certificate: $1,500,000 single limit

Read the Massachusetts law

Michigan commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers:

Seating capacity:

1-9: $1 million CSL

10-15: $2 million CSL

10-15: $1.5 million CSL

16+: $5 million CSL, personal and property protection also required

Limousines: $1 million CSL

Taxicabs: $300,000 CSL

Property carriers:

Freight vehicles of 10,000 lbs. or more:

Non-hazardous: $500,000 CSL

Hazardous: $1 million CSL

Freight vehicles under 10,000 lbs.:

Non-hazardous: 100/300/50 Hazardous: $1 million CSL

Read the Michigan motor bus law and the limousine, taxicab and transportation network company act.

Minnesota commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers (must be at least equal to 49 C.F.R. 387.33):

Seating capacity:

1-15: $1,500,000 (including limousines)

16+: $5 million

Property carriers:

Non-hazardous: 100/300/50

Hazardous: $1 million or $5 million CSL, depending on substance (as prescribed by 49 CFR 387.7)

Limousines: Minimum aggregate $1.5 million BI; $100,000 PD

Read the Minnesota motor carrier financial responsibility law

Mississippi commercial auto insurance requirements

Limits shall be no less than requirements of 49 CFR 387:

Passenger carriers:

1-15: $1,500,000 single limit

16+: $5 million single limit

Freight carriers:

Fleet including vehicles under 10,000 lbs. - commodities listed in 49 USCA 13506 and not subject to 49 CFR 387.303(b)(2): $300,000 single limit

Freight vehicles subject to 387.301(a)(2):

Non-hazardous Property (vehicles 10,001 lbs. or greater): $750,000 CSL

Hazardous Substances: $1 million or $5 million CSL, depending on substance

Missouri commercial auto insurance requirements

Interstate passenger carriers:

Seating capacity:

1-15: $1,500,000

16+: $5 million

Intrastate passenger carriers:

Seating capacity:

1-12: 100/300/50

13+: 100/500/50

Interstate property carriers:

Gross weight of 10,000 or more: $750,000

Intrastate property carriers (except hazardous waste): 100/300/50

Hazardous substance carriers: $1 million or $5 million depending on substance 7 MO ADC 265-10.030; 10 MO ADC 25-6.263(4)(A)

Tow trucks: $500,000 CSL (MO ST 304.154)

Montana commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers:

1-7: B.I. & P.D. $100,000

8-15: B.I. & P.D. $500,000

16-26: B.I. & P.D. $750,000

Except any class A or B motor carrier (except with vehicle capacity of 7 passengers or less), operating under a certificate of public convenience and necessity or certificate of compliance authorizing passenger operations only, within a particular city or 10 mile radius, must carry a minimum of $500,000 insurance regardless of size of vehicle used.

Non-hazardous property carriers:

Under 10,000 lbs.: B.I. & P.D. $100,000

Over 10,000 lbs.: B.I. & P.D. $500,000

Tow trucks:

Class A: $300,000

Class B: $500,000

Class C: $750,000

See MT ST 61-8-906 for tow truck specifics

See Montana's motor carrier insurance law.

Nebraska commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers: Seating capacity:

1-15: $1,500,000 CSL

16+: $5 million CSL

Taxis and limos: $500,000 CSL

Property carriers: (varies depending upon classification)

Carriers of household goods (group 2): $750,000

Carriers of passengers by bus (group 11)

K1 - 1-15 $1.5 million

K2 - 16+ $5 million

Taxis and limos (group 12) $500,000

See Nebraska's motor carrier safety regulations.

Nevada commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers: Seating capacity:

1-7: $1,500,000 CSL

8-15: $1,500,000 CSL

16+: $5 million CSL

Horse-drawn vehicles/taxicabs: 250/500/50

Property carriers:

Non-hazardous: $500,000 or $750,000 CSL, depending on specifics

Hazardous: 300/2,500/1,000 or 300/2,500/5,000, depending on specifics

Freight carriers:

GVW 10,001 to 26,000 lbs.: $300,000 CSL

GVW 26,001 to 80,000 lbs.: $750,000 CSL

Read Nevada motor carrier regulations.

New Hampshire commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers:

Seating capacity:

1-7: 100/700/100

8-12: 100/1500/100

13-20: 100/5000/100

21-30: 100/5000/100

30+: 100/5000/100

New Jersey commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers: Seating capacity:

1-12: B.I. 25/100; P.D. 10/25

13-20: B.I. 25/200; P.D. 10/25

21-30: B.I. 25/400; P.D. 10/25

31+: B.I. 25/600; P.D. 10/25

Autocabs (limousines or livery service): $1,500,000 CSL

Jitneys (shared taxis that are for hire): 10/100/5

Tow trucks:

GVW up to 26,000 lbs.: $750,000 CSL

GVW 26,000+: $1,000,000 CSL

Must maintain garage keepers liability ins. of at least $100,000 and on-hook coverage of at least $100,000 (auth. ins. only)

New Mexico commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers:

1-6: $1 million CSL

7-15: $1.5 million CSL

16 or more: $5 million CSL

Household goods: $750,000

Carriers of property/towing services: $750,000 CSL

Hazardous materials: $5 million

Read New Mexico's motor carrier rules.

New York commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers:

Seating capacity:

1-12: 100/300/50

12+: 100/500/50

Common and contract motor carriers property: 100/300/50

Hazardous materials carriers: $1 million or $5 million single limit, depending on specifics. A motor carrier that operates a foreign commercial motor vehicle must comply with the minimum level of financial responsibility in 49 CFR. Part 387.

North Carolina commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers: Seating capacity:

1-15: $1,500,000 CSL

16+: $5 million CSL

School buses: $1 million to $1,500,000 CSL, depending on specifics

Taxis: 100/300/50

Property carriers:

Household goods GVW 26,000 lbs. or less: 100/300/50 (or a higher amount as may be required by federal law)

Household goods GVW over 26,000 lbs.: $750,000 CSL

North Dakota commercial auto insurance requirements

Federal regulations apply:

Passenger carriers:

1-15: $1,500,000 CSL

16+: $5 million CSL

Freight carriers:

Fleet including vehicles under 10,000 lbs. - commodities listed in 49 USC 13506 and not subject to 49 CFR 387.303(b)(2): $300,000 single limit

Freight vehicles subject to 387.301(a)(2):

Non-hazardous property (vehicles 10,001 lbs. or greater): $750,000

Hazardous substances: $1 million or $5 million CSL, depending on substance

Specified intrastate commercial motor vehicles are exempt from federal motor carrier safety regulations.

See North Dakota's carriage of persons laws.

Ohio commercial auto insurance requirements

Specified federal regulations apply

Passenger carriers:

1-15: $1,500,000

16+: $5,000,000

Intrastate for-hire carriers (no passengers): $750,000

Hazardous materials: $1 million or $5 million, depending on specifics (as specified in 49 CFR 387.9)

See Ohio's motor carrier regulations.

Oklahoma commercial auto insurance requirements

Intrastate motor carriers of passengers with seating capacity:

1-6: $100,000 CSL

7-9: $750,000 CSL

10-15: $1,000,000 CSL

16+: $5,000,000 CSL

Property carriers:

Under 10,000 lbs.: $300,000 CSL

Over 10,000 lbs.: $750,000 CSL

Household goods carriers: $750,000 CSL

Carriers of restricted property, including sand, rock, gravel, etc.: $350,000 CSL

Hazardous materials: $1 million to $5 million CSL, depending on the specifics (as specified in 49 CFR 387.9)

See Oklahoma's motor carrier and private carrier regulations.

Oregon commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers: $750,000 CSL

Property carriers: $750,000 CSL all types

See Oregon's law on liability insurance for motor carriers.

Pennsylvania commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers:

Seating capacity:

1-15: 15/30/5 CSL

16-28: $1 million CSL

29+: $5 million CSL

Property carriers: $300,000 CSL

Read Pennsylvania's laws on financial responsibility for motor carriers.

Rhode Island commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers:

Public motor vehicles (excludes charter carriers): $1,500,000 BI; $100,000 PD

(excludes charter carriers): $1,500,000 BI; $100,000 PD Common and contract: 250/500/25

250/500/25 Taxicabs and public livery: $300,000 CSL or 250/500/100 split limit

$300,000 CSL or 250/500/100 split limit Jitneys: $300,000 CSL or equivalent split limit

Property carriers:

Common and contract: 250/500/25

250/500/25 Public motor vehicles: 1.5 million BI; 100,000 PD

Federal requirements apply when not in conflict with Rhode Island laws

Read Rhode Island's financial responsibility law for motor carriers.

South Carolina commercial auto insurance requirements

Interstate passenger carriers seating capacity:

1-15: $1,500,000

16+: $5,000,000

Intrastate seating capacity:

1-7: 25/50/25

8-15: 25/100/25

16+: 25/300/25

Property carriers: Public Service Commission (intrastate)

Freight under 10,000 lbs.:

Non-hazardous: $500,000 single limit

Hazardous: $5 million

10,000 lbs. or more GVW:

Non-hazardous: $750,000 single limit

Hazardous: $5 million

Interstate (Department of Public Safety) GVW 10,000 lbs. or more:

Hazardous property: $1 million or $5 million depending on substance

Non-hazardous: $750,000

Freight GVW less than 10,000 pounds

Property: $300,000

Property (hazardous) $5 million

South Dakota commercial auto insurance requirements

Federal regulations apply.

Passenger carriers:

1-15: $1,500,000 single limit

16+: $5 million single limit

Freight carriers:

Fleet including vehicles under 10,000 lbs. - commodities listed in 49 USC 13506 and not subject to 49 CFR 387.303(b)(2): $300,000 single limit

Freight vehicles subject to 387.301(a)(2):

Non-hazardous property (vehicles 10,001 lbs. or greater): $750,000 combined single limit

Hazardous substances: $1 million or $5 million combined single limit, depending on substance

Tennessee commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers:

Seating capacity:

1-15: $1,500,000 CSL

16+: $5 million CSL

Property carriers: $750,000 CSL

Under 10,000 lbs.: $300,000 CSL

Hazardous materials carriers: $1 million to $5 million CSL, depending on specifics.

Texas commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers: Seating capacity:

16-26: $500,000 single limit

27+: $5 million single limit

Household goods carriers:

26,000 lbs. or less: $300,000 single limit

Property carriers over 26,000 lbs.: $500,000 single limit Hazardous materials carriers : $1 million or $5 million single limit, depending on specifics. A motor carrier that operates a foreign commercial motor vehicle must comply with the minimum level of financial responsibility in 49 CFR Part 387 to the extent Part 387 prescribes a higher level of financial responsibility than the state.



See Texas law on insurance requirements for motor carriers.

Utah commercial auto insurance requirements

Federal regulations apply.

Passenger carriers seating capacity:

1-15: $1,500,000 CSL

16+: $5 million CSL

Freight Carriers:

Fleet including vehicles under 10,000 lbs. - commodities listed in 49 USCA 13506 and not subject to 49 CFR 387.303(b)(2): $300,000 single limit.

Freight vehicles subject to 387.301(a)(2): a) Private motor carriers: $750,000 combined single limit

Hazardous substances:

$1 million or $5 million CSL, depending on substance

See Utah's safety regulations for motor carriers.

Vermont commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers seating capacity:

1-7: 50/100/50

8-12: 50/250/50

13-20: 50/300/50

21-30: 50/350/50

31+: 50/300/50

School bus seating capacity:

1-9: 100/300/50

10+: 300/500/50

See Vermont's laws on financial responsibility and insurance.

Virginia commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers:

Taxicabs: $125,000

Other passenger carriers by seating capacity:

1-6: $350,000

7-15: $1,500,000

16+: $5 million

Intrastate property carriers: $750,000

Vehicles with GVW over 10,000 pounds: $750,000

Vehicles with GVW in excess of 7,500 but less than 10,000: $300,000

Household goods carriers: $750,000

See Virginia's insurance regulations for passenger carriers.

Washington commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger charter carriers: Seating capacity:

1-15: 100/300/50

16+: 100/500/50

Property carriers:

Trucks hauling household goods:

Under 10,000 lbs.: $300,000 CSL

$750,000 for 10,000 lbs or more

Property nonhazardous over 10,000 lbs.: $750,000 CSL

Trucks hauling hazardous commodities:

Under 10,000 lbs.: $300,000 CSL

Garbage and refuse collection: $1 million or $5 million, depending on substance.

Auto transportation companies: Seating capacity:

1-16: $1,500,000 CSL

17+: $5 million CSL

Private nonprofit bus transportation providers: Seating capacity:

1-15: $500,000 CSL

16+: $1 million CSL

See Washington's insurance regulations for motor carriers.

West Virginia commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger carriers: Seating capacity:

1-5: 100/200/25

6-12: 200/500/25

13-20: 200/600/50

21-30: 200/750/50

31+: 200/900/75

Property carriers:

Non-hazardous property: 200/600/100

Hazardous: minimum levels specified in 49 CFR 387.9

Interstate carriers

Passenger carriers:

1-15: $1,500,000

16+: $5 million

Property carriers:

Freight GVWR less than 10,000 lbs. (not specified in 6.4a) $300,000 Freight GVWR 10,000 lbs or more (non-hazardous): $750,000

Freight GVWR 10,000 lbs or more (hazardous materials): $1 million or $5 million depending on specifics

Wisconsin commercial auto insurance requirements

Passenger vehicles capacity:

1-7: 100/300/50

8-12: 100/350/50

13-20: 100/400/50

21-30: 100/450/50

31+: 100/500/50

School buses 37+: $1,000,000

Passenger for-hire, other than driver education and school bus:

Vehicles with gross weight 10,000 lbs. or less: $300,000

Vehicles with gross weight 10,000 lbs. or more:

Seating capacity including driver of 15 or less: $1,500,000

Seating capacity including driver of 16 or more: $5,000,000

For a motor carrier of passengers operating solely in intrastate commerce minimum limits are the following:

Seating capacity of 15 or fewer passengers: $500,000

Seating capacity of 16 or more passengers: $1,000,000

Motor bus, private or for-hire (seating capacity of 16 or more):

Vehicles with gross weight 10,000 lbs. or less: $300,000

Vehicles with gross weight more than 10,000 lbs.: $5,000,000

Property carriers:

Non-hazardous substance transporters:

10,000 lbs. or less: $300,000 10,000 lbs. +: $750,000

Hazardous substance transporters: $5,000,000 or $1,000,000, depending on type of substance

Human service vehicles:

Seating capacity:

1-7: 75/150/10

8-15: 75/200/10

16-24: 75/250/10

25-36: 75/375/10

37-49: 75/500/10

50+: 75/500/10 plus not less than $10,000 for each accident for each passenger seat accommodation

School bus carrying passengers other than for school bus or school bus contract purposes

Must comply with the above passenger requirements based on gross vehicle weight and seating capacity.

See Wisconsin's insurance regulations for motor carriers.

Wyoming commercial auto insurance requirements

Motor carriers:

BI/PD $750,000 CSL or greater as required by federal law.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America