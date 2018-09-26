The amount of insurance you must have for a commercial vehicle will be decided by either state or federal law. These laws typically define insurance requirements based on a vehicle's weight or number of passengers. Requirements can also vary if the vehicle carries hazardous material, is a for-hire taxi, is a tow truck and other factors.
But the typical small-business owner doesn't need to to worry about truck size and federal requirements and hazardous materials. The state insurance requirements for your light vehicle (such as a sedan or pickup truck) will likely be the same as insurance requirements for your personal auto.
The state laws below were compiled by the Property Casualty Insurers Association of America, a trade group. These will help you determine whether higher commercial auto insurance requirements apply to your business vehicle.
Here's help with translating the commercial auto insurance requirements
CSL: Combined single limit. Some insurance liability minimums are listed as a single number, such as $500,000.
BI and PD: Bodily injury and property damage.
Three numbers: If you see three numbers, they define minimum liability coverage for bodily injury and property damage. For example, 50/100/10 means:
- $50,000 for bodily injury per person.
- $100,000 for bodily injury per accident.
- $10,000 for property damage.
GVW or GVWR: Gross vehicle weight or gross vehicle weight rating.
Alabama commercial auto insurance
Requirements for passenger carriers are based on seating capacity:
- 1 to 5: 25/50/10
- 5 to 20: 50/200/30
- 21+: 100/500/50
Non-hazardous property carrier: 100/300/50
Read the Alabama motor carrier regulations.
Alaska commercial auto insurance
Property carriers: B.I. $500,000; P.D. $200,000
Passenger carriers: B.I. $500,000; P.D. $200,000
Read the Alaska commercial motor vehicle requirements law.
Arizona commercial auto requirements
Seating capacity:
- 1-8: $250,000 CSL; UM $250,000
- 9-15: $750,000 CSL; U.M. $300,000
- 16+: $5 million CSL; U.M. $300,000
Non-hazardous property carriers:
- 20,001-26,000 lbs.: $300,000 CSL
- More than 26,000 lbs.: $750,000 CSL
Hazardous substance carriers: $5 million CSL or $1 million CSL, depending on substance.
Read the Arizona financial responsibility law.
Arkansas commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers:
- 1-12: 50/80/30
- 13-20: 50/120/30
- 21-30: 50/160/30
- 31+: 50/200/30
Property carriers: 50/100/30
Hazardous substance carriers: $1 million to $5 million, depending on specifics
Read the Arkansas laws on transportation of passengers and freight.
California commercial auto insurance requirementsPassenger carriers:
Seating capacity (passenger stage corporation):
- 1-7: $750,000
- 8-15: $1,500,000
- 16+: $5 million
Property carriers:
- Vehicles less than 10,000 lbs.: $300,000 liability
- Vehicles 10,000 lbs. or more: $750,000 single limit
Household goods carriers:
250/500/100 or $600,000 CSL
Intrastate motor carriers petroleum/waste petroleum products:
$500/1,000/200 (other than property being transported) or $1.2 million CSL
Hazardous substance carriers:
Federal regulations apply: $5 million or $1 million CSL depending on substance
Read the California motor carrier regulations.
Colorado commercial auto requirements
Common and contract carriers and limited regulation carriers:
Seating capacity:
- 1-8: $500,000 single limit
- 9-15: $1.5 million single limit
- 16-32: $3 million single limit
- 33+: $5 million single limit
Movers:
- 10,000 pounds or more GVWR: $750,000
- Less than 10,000 pounds GVWR: $300,000
Towing carriers: Any GVWR: $750,000 CSL
Property carriers:
- Vehicles under 10,000 lbs.: $300,000
- Vehicles of 10,000 lbs. or more: $750,000
- Nonhazardous materials 10,001 GVWR or more: $750,000
Read the Colorado laws on motor vehicles
Connecticut commercial auto requirements
Passenger carriers:
Seating capacity:
- 1-7: 50/100/10 or $100,000 single limit
- 8-12: 50/150/10 or $150,000 single limit
- 13-20: 50/200/10 or $200,000 single limit
- 21-30: 50/250/10 or $250,000 single limit
- 31+: 50/300/10 or $300,000 single limit
Intrastate property carriers: 200/600/100
Livery services:
- 1-14 Passengers: $1,500,000 single limit
- 15+ Passengers: $5 million single limit
Read the Connecticut motor carrier regulations.
Delaware commercial auto insurance requirementsPassenger carriers:
- Taxicabs: B.I. $25,000; P.D. $10,000
- Limousines and charter buses: B.I. $100,000; P.D. $50,000
- School buses: B.I./P.D. $1 million CSL; PIP 100/300
Read the Delaware motor vehicle laws
District of Columbia commercial auto insurance requirements
Taxicabs: 25/50/10
Carriers under the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Commission (WMATC) authority:
- Seating capacity 15 or less: $1.5 million
- Unrestricted seating capacity: $5,000,000 CSL
Read the District of Columbia law for taxis and from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Commission.
Florida commercial auto insurance requirementsPassenger carriers:
Nonpublic sector buses: $300,000 CSL or 100/300/50
Property carriers:
- 26,000 to under 35,000 lbs.: $50,000 single limit
- 35,000 to under 44,000 lbs.: $100,000 single limit
- 44,000 lbs. or more: $300,000 single limit
Read the Florida financial responsibility law
Georgia commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers - Limousine carriers:
Seating capacity:
- 1-12: 100/300/50
- 13+: 100/500/50
Intrastate motor carriers: 100/300/50
Read the Georgia's limousine carriers regulations
Hawaii commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers:
Seating capacity:
- 1-7: 100/200/50
- 8 - 25: 100/500/50
- 26+: 100/1,000/50
Property carriers: 250/750/250
Idaho commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers:
Seating capacity:
- 1-24: $1,500,000 single limit
- 25+: $5 million single limit
Hazardous substance carriers: $1 million or $5 million, depending on specifics
Other property carriers: $750,000
Illinois commercial auto insurance requirementsPassenger carriers:
Seating capacity:
- 10-13: B.I. $1,000,000; P.D. $100,000
- 14-20: B.I. $1,500,000; P.D. $100,000
- 21-30: B.I. $2,000,000; P.D. $100,000
- 31+: B.I. $3 million; P.D. $100,000
Other for-hire passenger vehicles, including medical transport: B.I. $250,000; P.D. $50,000 or $300,000 CSL
Property carriers: $750,000 CSL
Tow truck operations: $500,000 CSL
Hazardous substance carriers: $1 million to $5 million, depending on specifics
Read the Illinois vehicle code
Indiana commercial auto insurance requirements
Federal regulations apply.
Passenger carriers:
- 1-15: $1,500,000 single limit
- 16+: $5 million single limit
Contract carriers that transport railroad employees: $5 millionFreight carriers:
- Fleet including vehicles under 10,000 lbs. - commodities listed in 49 USCA 13506 and not subject to 49 CFR 387.303(b)(2): $300,000 single limit
Freight vehicles subject to 387.301(a)(2):
- Non-hazardous property (vehicles 10,001 lbs. or greater): $750,000 CSL
- $300,000 (vehicles GVWR of 10,000 lbs. or less)
Hazardous substances: $1 million or $5 million CSL, depending on substance
Iowa commercial auto insurance requirements
Federal regulations apply.
Passenger carriers:
- 1-15: $1,500,000 single limit
- 16+: $5 million single limit
- Taxicabs seating capacity less than 7 passengers and not operating on a regular route or between specified points: $1,000,000
Freight carriers:
Fleet including vehicles under 10,000 lbs.: commodities listed in 49 USCA 13506 and not subject to 49 CFR 387.303(b)(2): $300,000 single limit
Freight vehicles subject to 387.301(a)(2):
- Non-hazardous property (vehicles 10,001 lbs. or greater): $750,000 CSL
- Hazardous substances: $1 million or $5 million CSL, depending on substance
Read the Iowa motor carrier insurance law
Kansas commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers: 100/300/50
Property carriers: 100/300/50
Read the Kansas motor carrier regulations
Kentucky commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers:
- 1-7: 100/300/50
- 8+: 100/600/50
Property carriers:
- Motor vehicles with a GVW of: 18,000 lbs. or less: 100/300/50
- Over 18,000 lbs.: 100/600/50
Motor carriers of petroleum or petroleum products in amounts less than 10,000 lbs.: 100/300/50
Motor carriers of hazardous materials other than above: $1 million CSL
Read the Kentucky commercial vehicle law
Louisiana commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger buses: 250/500/10
Trucks (common and contract) and passenger carrying vehicles: 250/500/10
Tow trucks or wreckers: $500,000 CSL
Maine commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers:
School buses - seating capacity:
- 1-30: $500,000 single limit
- 31+: $1 million single limit
Other vehicles (within state)
Seating capacity:
- 1-3: $125,000 single limit or 50/100/25
- 4-7: $300,000 single limit
- 8-15: $750,000 single limit
- 16-30: $1,500,000 single limit
- 31+: $2 million single limit
Interstate vehicles
Seating capacity:
- 1-15: $1,500,000 single limit
- 16+: $5 million single limit
Property carriers: $350,000 single limit
Rental vehicles: 50/100/25
Rental trucks with a registered gross weight of 26,000 lbs. or less, rented or leased for fewer than 30 days: $125,000 single limit or 50/100/25
Read the Maine financial responsibility law
Maryland commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers (within state):
Seating capacity:
- 1-7: 50/100/20 or $120,000 CSL
- 8-15: 75/200/50 or $250,000 CSL
- 16+: 75/400/100 or $500,000 CSL
Taxicabs: 25/50/10
- If operating in Baltimore County and the cities of Cumberland, Hagerstown, and Baltimore, if the taxicab owner elects liability insurance under Public Utilities Article §10-207 of MCA: 30/60/15 or $75,000 CSL
Hazardous property: $1 million to $5 million, depending on specifics
Read the Maryland transportation and taxicab laws
Massachusetts commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers:
Seating capacity:
- 1-15: $1,500,000 single limit
- 16+: $5 million single limit
- Vehicles with a seating capacity of 32 passengers or less operating under a sightseeing or charter certificate: $1,500,000 single limit
Michigan commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers:
Seating capacity:
- 1-9: $1 million CSL
- 10-15: $2 million CSL
- 10-15: $1.5 million CSL
- 16+: $5 million CSL, personal and property protection also required
Limousines: $1 million CSL
Taxicabs: $300,000 CSL
Property carriers:
Freight vehicles of 10,000 lbs. or more:
- Non-hazardous: $500,000 CSL
- Hazardous: $1 million CSL
Freight vehicles under 10,000 lbs.:
- Non-hazardous: 100/300/50 Hazardous: $1 million CSL
Read the Michigan motor bus law and the limousine, taxicab and transportation network company act.
Minnesota commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers (must be at least equal to 49 C.F.R. 387.33):
Seating capacity:
- 1-15: $1,500,000 (including limousines)
- 16+: $5 million
Property carriers:
Non-hazardous: 100/300/50
Hazardous: $1 million or $5 million CSL, depending on substance (as prescribed by 49 CFR 387.7)
Limousines: Minimum aggregate $1.5 million BI; $100,000 PD
Read the Minnesota motor carrier financial responsibility law
Mississippi commercial auto insurance requirements
Limits shall be no less than requirements of 49 CFR 387:
Passenger carriers:
- 1-15: $1,500,000 single limit
- 16+: $5 million single limit
Freight carriers:
Fleet including vehicles under 10,000 lbs. - commodities listed in 49 USCA 13506 and not subject to 49 CFR 387.303(b)(2): $300,000 single limit
Freight vehicles subject to 387.301(a)(2):
- Non-hazardous Property (vehicles 10,001 lbs. or greater): $750,000 CSL
- Hazardous Substances: $1 million or $5 million CSL, depending on substance
Missouri commercial auto insurance requirements
Interstate passenger carriers:
Seating capacity:
- 1-15: $1,500,000
- 16+: $5 million
Intrastate passenger carriers:
Seating capacity:
- 1-12: 100/300/50
- 13+: 100/500/50
Interstate property carriers:
- Gross weight of 10,000 or more: $750,000
Intrastate property carriers (except hazardous waste): 100/300/50
Hazardous substance carriers: $1 million or $5 million depending on substance 7 MO ADC 265-10.030; 10 MO ADC 25-6.263(4)(A)
Tow trucks: $500,000 CSL (MO ST 304.154)
Montana commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers:
- 1-7: B.I. & P.D. $100,000
- 8-15: B.I. & P.D. $500,000
- 16-26: B.I. & P.D. $750,000
Except any class A or B motor carrier (except with vehicle capacity of 7 passengers or less), operating under a certificate of public convenience and necessity or certificate of compliance authorizing passenger operations only, within a particular city or 10 mile radius, must carry a minimum of $500,000 insurance regardless of size of vehicle used.
Non-hazardous property carriers:
- Under 10,000 lbs.: B.I. & P.D. $100,000
- Over 10,000 lbs.: B.I. & P.D. $500,000
Tow trucks:
- Class A: $300,000
- Class B: $500,000
- Class C: $750,000
See MT ST 61-8-906 for tow truck specifics
See Montana's motor carrier insurance law.
Nebraska commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers: Seating capacity:
- 1-15: $1,500,000 CSL
- 16+: $5 million CSL
Taxis and limos: $500,000 CSL
Property carriers: (varies depending upon classification)
Carriers of household goods (group 2): $750,000
Carriers of passengers by bus (group 11)
- K1 - 1-15 $1.5 million
- K2 - 16+ $5 million
- Taxis and limos (group 12) $500,000
See Nebraska's motor carrier safety regulations.
Nevada commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers: Seating capacity:
- 1-7: $1,500,000 CSL
- 8-15: $1,500,000 CSL
- 16+: $5 million CSL
Horse-drawn vehicles/taxicabs: 250/500/50
Property carriers:
- Non-hazardous: $500,000 or $750,000 CSL, depending on specifics
- Hazardous: 300/2,500/1,000 or 300/2,500/5,000, depending on specifics
Freight carriers:
- GVW 10,001 to 26,000 lbs.: $300,000 CSL
- GVW 26,001 to 80,000 lbs.: $750,000 CSL
Read Nevada motor carrier regulations.
New Hampshire commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers:
Seating capacity:
- 1-7: 100/700/100
- 8-12: 100/1500/100
- 13-20: 100/5000/100
- 21-30: 100/5000/100
- 30+: 100/5000/100
New Jersey commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers: Seating capacity:
- 1-12: B.I. 25/100; P.D. 10/25
- 13-20: B.I. 25/200; P.D. 10/25
- 21-30: B.I. 25/400; P.D. 10/25
- 31+: B.I. 25/600; P.D. 10/25
Autocabs (limousines or livery service): $1,500,000 CSL
Jitneys (shared taxis that are for hire): 10/100/5
Tow trucks:
- GVW up to 26,000 lbs.: $750,000 CSL
- GVW 26,000+: $1,000,000 CSL
- Must maintain garage keepers liability ins. of at least $100,000 and on-hook coverage of at least $100,000 (auth. ins. only)
New Mexico commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers:
- 1-6: $1 million CSL
- 7-15: $1.5 million CSL
- 16 or more: $5 million CSL
Household goods: $750,000
Carriers of property/towing services: $750,000 CSL
Hazardous materials: $5 million
Read New Mexico's motor carrier rules.
New York commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers:
Seating capacity:
- 1-12: 100/300/50
- 12+: 100/500/50
Common and contract motor carriers property: 100/300/50
Hazardous materials carriers: $1 million or $5 million single limit, depending on specifics. A motor carrier that operates a foreign commercial motor vehicle must comply with the minimum level of financial responsibility in 49 CFR. Part 387.
North Carolina commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers: Seating capacity:
- 1-15: $1,500,000 CSL
- 16+: $5 million CSL
(As prescribed by 49 USC 31139)
School buses: $1 million to $1,500,000 CSL, depending on specifics
Taxis: 100/300/50
Property carriers:
- Household goods GVW 26,000 lbs. or less: 100/300/50 (or a higher amount as may be required by federal law)
- Household goods GVW over 26,000 lbs.: $750,000 CSL
North Dakota commercial auto insurance requirements
Federal regulations apply:
Passenger carriers:
- 1-15: $1,500,000 CSL
- 16+: $5 million CSL
Freight carriers:
Fleet including vehicles under 10,000 lbs. - commodities listed in 49 USC 13506 and not subject to 49 CFR 387.303(b)(2): $300,000 single limit
Freight vehicles subject to 387.301(a)(2):
- Non-hazardous property (vehicles 10,001 lbs. or greater): $750,000
- Hazardous substances: $1 million or $5 million CSL, depending on substance
Specified intrastate commercial motor vehicles are exempt from federal motor carrier safety regulations.
See North Dakota's carriage of persons laws.
Ohio commercial auto insurance requirements
Specified federal regulations apply
Passenger carriers:
- 1-15: $1,500,000
- 16+: $5,000,000
Intrastate for-hire carriers (no passengers): $750,000
Hazardous materials: $1 million or $5 million, depending on specifics (as specified in 49 CFR 387.9)
See Ohio's motor carrier regulations.
Oklahoma commercial auto insurance requirements
Intrastate motor carriers of passengers with seating capacity:
- 1-6: $100,000 CSL
- 7-9: $750,000 CSL
- 10-15: $1,000,000 CSL
- 16+: $5,000,000 CSL
Property carriers:
- Under 10,000 lbs.: $300,000 CSL
- Over 10,000 lbs.: $750,000 CSL
Household goods carriers: $750,000 CSL
Carriers of restricted property, including sand, rock, gravel, etc.: $350,000 CSL
Hazardous materials: $1 million to $5 million CSL, depending on the specifics (as specified in 49 CFR 387.9)
See Oklahoma's motor carrier and private carrier regulations.
Oregon commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers: $750,000 CSL
Property carriers: $750,000 CSL all types
See Oregon's law on liability insurance for motor carriers.
Pennsylvania commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers:
Seating capacity:
- 1-15: 15/30/5 CSL
- 16-28: $1 million CSL
- 29+: $5 million CSL
Property carriers: $300,000 CSL
Read Pennsylvania's laws on financial responsibility for motor carriers.
Rhode Island commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers:
- Public motor vehicles (excludes charter carriers): $1,500,000 BI; $100,000 PD
- Common and contract: 250/500/25
- Taxicabs and public livery: $300,000 CSL or 250/500/100 split limit
- Jitneys: $300,000 CSL or equivalent split limit
Property carriers:
- Common and contract: 250/500/25
- Public motor vehicles: 1.5 million BI; 100,000 PD
Federal requirements apply when not in conflict with Rhode Island laws
Read Rhode Island's financial responsibility law for motor carriers.
South Carolina commercial auto insurance requirements
Interstate passenger carriers seating capacity:
- 1-15: $1,500,000
- 16+: $5,000,000
Intrastate seating capacity:
- 1-7: 25/50/25
- 8-15: 25/100/25
- 16+: 25/300/25
Property carriers: Public Service Commission (intrastate)
Freight under 10,000 lbs.:
- Non-hazardous: $500,000 single limit
- Hazardous: $5 million
10,000 lbs. or more GVW:
- Non-hazardous: $750,000 single limit
- Hazardous: $5 million
Interstate (Department of Public Safety) GVW 10,000 lbs. or more:
- Hazardous property: $1 million or $5 million depending on substance
- Non-hazardous: $750,000
Freight GVW less than 10,000 pounds
- Property: $300,000
- Property (hazardous) $5 million
South Dakota commercial auto insurance requirements
Federal regulations apply.
Passenger carriers:
- 1-15: $1,500,000 single limit
- 16+: $5 million single limit
Freight carriers:
Fleet including vehicles under 10,000 lbs. - commodities listed in 49 USC 13506 and not subject to 49 CFR 387.303(b)(2): $300,000 single limit
Freight vehicles subject to 387.301(a)(2):
- Non-hazardous property (vehicles 10,001 lbs. or greater): $750,000 combined single limit
- Hazardous substances: $1 million or $5 million combined single limit, depending on substance
Tennessee commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers:
Seating capacity:
- 1-15: $1,500,000 CSL
- 16+: $5 million CSL
Property carriers: $750,000 CSL
Under 10,000 lbs.: $300,000 CSL
Hazardous materials carriers: $1 million to $5 million CSL, depending on specifics.
Texas commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers: Seating capacity:
- 16-26: $500,000 single limit
- 27+: $5 million single limit
Household goods carriers:
- 26,000 lbs. or less: $300,000 single limit
- Property carriers over 26,000 lbs.: $500,000 single limit
Hazardous materials carriers:
- $1 million or $5 million single limit, depending on specifics.
- A motor carrier that operates a foreign commercial motor vehicle must comply with the minimum level of financial responsibility in 49 CFR Part 387 to the extent Part 387 prescribes a higher level of financial responsibility than the state.
See Texas law on insurance requirements for motor carriers.
Utah commercial auto insurance requirements
Federal regulations apply.
Passenger carriers seating capacity:
- 1-15: $1,500,000 CSL
- 16+: $5 million CSL
Freight Carriers:
- Fleet including vehicles under 10,000 lbs. - commodities listed in 49 USCA 13506 and not subject to 49 CFR 387.303(b)(2): $300,000 single limit.
- Freight vehicles subject to 387.301(a)(2):
a) Private motor carriers: $750,000 combined single limit
Hazardous substances:
- $1 million or $5 million CSL, depending on substance
See Utah's safety regulations for motor carriers.
Vermont commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers seating capacity:
- 1-7: 50/100/50
- 8-12: 50/250/50
- 13-20: 50/300/50
- 21-30: 50/350/50
- 31+: 50/300/50
School bus seating capacity:
- 1-9: 100/300/50
- 10+: 300/500/50
See Vermont's laws on financial responsibility and insurance.
Virginia commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers:
Taxicabs: $125,000
Other passenger carriers by seating capacity:
- 1-6: $350,000
- 7-15: $1,500,000
- 16+: $5 million
Intrastate property carriers: $750,000
Vehicles with GVW over 10,000 pounds: $750,000
Vehicles with GVW in excess of 7,500 but less than 10,000: $300,000
Household goods carriers: $750,000
See Virginia's insurance regulations for passenger carriers.
Washington commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger charter carriers: Seating capacity:
- 1-15: 100/300/50
- 16+: 100/500/50
Property carriers:
Trucks hauling household goods:
- Under 10,000 lbs.: $300,000 CSL
- $750,000 for 10,000 lbs or more
Property nonhazardous over 10,000 lbs.: $750,000 CSL
Trucks hauling hazardous commodities:
- Under 10,000 lbs.: $300,000 CSL
- Garbage and refuse collection: $1 million or $5 million, depending on substance.
Auto transportation companies: Seating capacity:
- 1-16: $1,500,000 CSL
- 17+: $5 million CSL
Private nonprofit bus transportation providers: Seating capacity:
- 1-15: $500,000 CSL
- 16+: $1 million CSL
See Washington's insurance regulations for motor carriers.
West Virginia commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger carriers: Seating capacity:
- 1-5: 100/200/25
- 6-12: 200/500/25
- 13-20: 200/600/50
- 21-30: 200/750/50
- 31+: 200/900/75
Property carriers:
- Non-hazardous property: 200/600/100
- Hazardous: minimum levels specified in 49 CFR 387.9
Interstate carriers
Passenger carriers:
- 1-15: $1,500,000
- 16+: $5 million
Property carriers:
- Freight GVWR less than 10,000 lbs. (not specified in 6.4a) $300,000 Freight GVWR 10,000 lbs or more (non-hazardous): $750,000
- Freight GVWR 10,000 lbs or more (hazardous materials): $1 million or $5 million depending on specifics
Wisconsin commercial auto insurance requirements
Passenger vehicles capacity:
- 1-7: 100/300/50
- 8-12: 100/350/50
- 13-20: 100/400/50
- 21-30: 100/450/50
- 31+: 100/500/50
- School buses 37+: $1,000,000
Passenger for-hire, other than driver education and school bus:
- Vehicles with gross weight 10,000 lbs. or less: $300,000
- Vehicles with gross weight 10,000 lbs. or more:
- Seating capacity including driver of 15 or less: $1,500,000
- Seating capacity including driver of 16 or more: $5,000,000
For a motor carrier of passengers operating solely in intrastate commerce minimum limits are the following:
- Seating capacity of 15 or fewer passengers: $500,000
- Seating capacity of 16 or more passengers: $1,000,000
Motor bus, private or for-hire (seating capacity of 16 or more):
- Vehicles with gross weight 10,000 lbs. or less: $300,000
- Vehicles with gross weight more than 10,000 lbs.: $5,000,000
Property carriers:
Non-hazardous substance transporters:
- 10,000 lbs. or less: $300,000 10,000 lbs. +: $750,000
Hazardous substance transporters: $5,000,000 or $1,000,000, depending on type of substance
Human service vehicles:
Seating capacity:
- 1-7: 75/150/10
- 8-15: 75/200/10
- 16-24: 75/250/10
- 25-36: 75/375/10
- 37-49: 75/500/10
- 50+: 75/500/10 plus not less than $10,000 for each accident for each passenger seat accommodation
School bus carrying passengers other than for school bus or school bus contract purposes
- Must comply with the above passenger requirements based on gross vehicle weight and seating capacity.
See Wisconsin's insurance regulations for motor carriers.
Wyoming commercial auto insurance requirements
Motor carriers:
- BI/PD $750,000 CSL or greater as required by federal law.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America