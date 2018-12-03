Connecticut requires all businesses to have workers comp for employees, with only a few exceptions.

Workers comp insurance generally pays a portion of an employee's salary and medical bills for job-related injuries. Injuries typically covered by workers comp range from burns to breathing problem to foot joint pain.

Connecticut workers compensation law define many details on the limits of workers comp payments, who may be exempt from coverage, and who must be covered. Below are many of the specifics contained in the workers comp law in Connecticut. The State of Connecticut Workers Compensation Commission also has a page with helpful information for employers.

Who has to be covered by Connecticut workers compensation?

Can any employees opt out of Connecticut workers compensation with a waiver?

Yes - corporate officers and sole proprietors can. Family members dwelling in residence under certain conditions and service workers for a household employed less than 26 hours per week can opt out.

Is self-insurance for workers comp allowed in Connecticut?

Yes, for individual employers, groups of employers and political subdivisions. Political subdivisions in Connecticut are the typically state or a city, county, special district, school district or public agency.

By self-insuring, a business assumes responsibility for paying their own workers comp claims. A self-insured company typically hires a claims service company to handle claims administration and other services.

Are there exclusions for:

Small employers? No.

Agricultural employers? No.

Domestic employers? Yes, if an employee works 26 hours per week or less.

Independent contractors? Yes.

Casual employees? No, however police, fire and ambulance workers are covered.

Volunteers? No.

Professional athletes? No.

Connecticut workers comp medical benefits

Is there a Connecticut workers comp fee schedule?

Yes.

Fee schedules define payments for surgery, radiology, hospital services, chiropractic care, ambulance service, prescription drugs and other medical services for an injured worker.

Are there limits on medical treatment?

Yes, subject to a fee schedule, and palliative care is limited to that necessary to maintain employment.

Who makes the initial choice of treating physician?

The employee, but if a managed care plan exists, initial choice must be within the plan.

Disability payments for workers compensation insurance in Connecticut

Workers comp generally pays an employee part of their salary if they can't work due to an injury while performing a work-related task. State law outlines the limits on disability payment amounts and the length of time for both permanent and temporary disability.

How are temporary total disability (TTD) payments calculated?

75% of a worker's spendable, after-tax, or net weekly wages.

Weekly minimum: $236.80

Weekly maximum: $1,184

Maximum length of TDD benefits: For the duration of the temporary disability.

How are permanent total disability (PTD) payments calculated?

75% of a worker's spendable earnings.

Weekly minimum: $251.20 or 75% of gross wage, whichever is less.

Weekly maximum: $1,256

Are there cost of living increases for PTD payments? Yes.

Maximum length of PTD benefits: None.

How are permanent partial disability (PPD) payments calculated?

75% of a worker's spendable earnings.

Weekly minimum: $50

Weekly maximum: $991

Fatality benefits under Connecticut workers compensation law

Maximum burial benefit: $4,000

Dependency benefits, weekly minimum/maximum: $236.80/$1,256

When do children's dependency benefits end? At age 18; benefits can continue if child is disabled.

Other conditions covered by Connecticut workers compensation

Mental stress with no physical injury? No.

Cumulative trauma (such as injuries caused by repeated exposure or repetitive motion)? Yes.

Occupational hearing loss? Yes.

Disfigurement? Yes, on head, face, neck or any other area of the body which handicaps the employee in obtaining or continuing work.

Source: Workers Compensation Research Institute, May 2016 report