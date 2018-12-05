Indiana requires all employers to have workers comp insurance for their workers, with only a few exceptions.

Workers compensation insurance generally pays medical bills and a portion of an employee's lost salary if they're injured while performing a work-related task. Work injuries that might be covered by workers comp can range from stress and anxiety to carpal tunnel to broken bones.

Indiana workers compensation law define the details of who can be exempt from coverage, who must be covered and the limits of workers compensation payments. Below are many of the specifics contained in the workers comp law in Indiana. The Worker's Compensation Board of Indiana also has a page with helpful information for employers.

Indiana workers compensation laws

Can any employees opt out of Indiana workers compensation with a waiver?

Yes - corporate officers and sole proprietors can.

Is self-insurance for workers comp allowed in Indiana?

Yes, for individual employers and political subdivisions. Political subdivisions in Indiana are typically the state or a city, county, special district, school district or public agency.

By self-insuring, a business assumes responsibility for paying their own workers comp claims. A self-insured company typically hires a claims service company to handle claims administration and other services.

Are there exclusions for:

Small employers? No.

Agricultural employers? Yes.

Domestic employers? Yes.

Independent contractors? Yes.

Casual employees? Yes.

Volunteers? Yes.

Professional athletes? No.

Indiana workers compensation medical benefits

Is there a Indiana workers comp fee schedule?

No.

Fee schedules define payments for surgery, radiology, hospital services, chiropractic care, ambulance service, prescription drugs and other medical services for an injured worker.

Are there limits on medical treatment?

None.

Who makes the initial choice of treating physician?

The employer.

Disability payments for workers compensation insurance in Indiana

Workers compensation usually pays an employee a portion of their income if they become injured while doing a work-related task. State laws define the limits on the disability amounts and length of time, based on both permanent and temporary disability.

How are temporary total disability (TTD) payments calculated?

66 2/3% of the employee's pre-injury weekly wage, subject to a minimum and maximum.

Weekly minimum: $50

Weekly maximum: $737

Maximum length of TDD benefits: 500 weeks

How are permanent total disability (PTD) payments calculated?

66 ⅔% of the employee's average weekly wage, subject to a minimum and maximum.

Weekly minimum: $50

Weekly maximum: $737

Are there cost of living increases for PTD payments? No.

Maximum length of PTD benefits: 500 weeks.

How are permanent partial disability (PPD) payments calculated?

PPD benefits are not required under Indiana law.

Fatality benefits under Indiana workers compensation law

Maximum burial benefit: $7,500

Dependency benefits, weekly minimum / maximum: $50/$650

When do children's dependency benefits end? At age 18; age 21 if the child is a student; benefits can continue if child is disabled.

Other injuries covered by Indiana workers compensation

Mental stress with no physical injury? No.

Cumulative trauma (such as injuries caused by repeated exposure or repetitive motion)? Yes.

Occupational hearing loss? Yes.

Disfigurement? No.

Source: Workers Compensation Research Institute, May 2016 report