Whether you work out of a spa, physician's office, fitness center or hotel, or you travel to clients' homes or offices, massage therapy insurance needs to be just as flexible. Fortunately, there are several insurance coverage types to choose from.

A good way to combine multiple coverage types into one package is with a business owners policy (BOP). BOP insurance usually includes business general liability insurance, business interruption insurance, commercial property insurance and customizable coverage types.

Basic massage therapy insurance coverage types

Massage therapy liability insurance covers property damage and injury lawsuits. For example, if a client slips on a wet floor and is injured.

Business interruption insurance: If a problem covered by the policy such as fire or theft causes you to temporarily close or relocate business, this helps cover expenses. It can also cover lost business income, which is why it's sometimes called business income insurance.

Commercial property insurance: If you have a building, this covers the building and its contents, such as massage tables, furniture and computers. It also typically covers outdoor fences and signs. Problems generally covered by the policy include fire, hail, theft and vandalism.

Additional massage therapy insurance coverage types

Commercial auto insurance – Do you drive to appointments? This covers the vehicle you use for business. Personal auto insurance typically doesn't cover accidents while working.

Errors and omissions insurance - This covers you against lawsuits that you didn't provide services that were promised or expected. For example, a client might claim that a deep tissue massage caused an injury.

Workers comp – If an employee is injured or gets sick due to work-related tasks, this helps cover medical bills and disability payments.