Insurance for photographers is a mix and match of coverage types to meet specific business needs. Whether you work on solo freelance assignments or you run a studio and have a team of employees, there are plenty of options.

A business owners policy (BOP) is a good place to start. BOP insurance typically combines general liability insurance, property insurance, business interruption insurance and then customizable coverage types into one policy.

Basic photographers insurance

Business liability insurance – Photographer liability insurance is a core coverage. This covers property damage and injury lawsuits against your business. For example, a client could slip and fall in your studio or you could accidentally knock over and break an expensive vase at a jobsite.

Business interruption insurance (also known as business income insurance) – If a problem covered by the policy such as fire, theft or vandalism causes you to temporarily close or relocate the business, this helps cover expenses such as lost profits, rent and utilities.

Commercial property insurance – Covers your building and your business property for problems such as theft, fire and vandalism. Photographers' equipment insurance might include expensive equipment like cameras, lenses and computers.

Additional photographer insurance

The best insurance for photographers depends on specific business needs. A business insurance agent can help identify which coverage types are best for you. Here are some common options to consider.

Commercial auto insurance

If you're using a vehicle for business purposes such as driving to client meetings and transporting photography equipment, a personal auto policy may not cover any accidents while working.

Equipment breakdown insurance

Your photography equipment is crucial to running the business. If your equipment breaks, this helps cover the cost to repair or replace it. Equipment breakdown can also help cover lost income when you can't work due to broken equipment.

Professional liability insurance

Also known as errors and omissions insurance, this helps cover lawsuits that claim you didn't deliver expected or promised services. For example, if you shoot a wedding and lose the memory card of wedding photos. Professional liability insurance typically covers the cost of a legal defense, settlements and judgments.

Workers compensation

If you have employees, this covers medical bills and some lost wages if an employee gets hurt or becomes ill while performing work-related tasks.