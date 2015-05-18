Any time that a teenager obtains a driver's license; it can be a stressful time for a family. This is due in large part to the increased risk of the teen being out on the road behind the wheel for this first time in his or her life.

Certainly, it is important to obtain the proper amount and type of auto insurance for your new driver - and in doing so, you should also ask about how you may be able to qualify for a good student driver discount. Having this discount on your auto insurance coverage can help in reducing the expense of insuring your newly licensed driver, making the cost more affordable overall.

How to Obtain the Good Student Discount on Auto Insurance

There are typically several criteria that are necessary in order to qualify for the good student discount on your auto insurance policy. These will generally include the following:

The student driver must be a certain age (usually the driver will need to be between the ages of 16 and 24 in order to qualify)

They should be either a full-time college or high school student

The student must be maintaining a minimum of a B average on his or her grades

When purchasing auto insurance coverage, the above factors will typically need to be verified to the insurance carrier. If the student is being home schooled, then standardized test information such as that from the ACT, SAT, or PSAT may be used in lieu of an academic report card.

Having a student driver qualify for the good student discount can be a great way to save money on auto insurance. This can be particularly beneficial as car insurance premium rates will oftentimes go up considerably when a new teen driver initially obtains his or her license due to the increased risk.

When applying for the good student discount on your car insurance policy, it is important to inquire as to any other premium discounts that you may also be entitled to, as this could essentially save you even more on your premium costs each year.

Photo credit (top image): CollegeDegrees360