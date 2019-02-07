The average car insurance cost per month is $140, or $1,690 a year. The most expensive places for car insurance are New York, Washington, D.C., and Louisiana.

EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users to calculate the average car insurance cost per month nationally and by state. Find your state in the map below to see the average monthly premium for typical coverage.

Least expensive states for auto insurance

State Average monthly premium Maine $112 Idaho $114 South Dakota $117 Iowa $117 Vermont $119 Source: EverQuote. See full methodology below.

Most expensive states for auto insurance

State Average monthly premium New York $179 District of Columbia $177 Louisiana $176 Michigan $173 Maryland $172 Source: EverQuote. See full methodology below.

FAQ

Why is car insurance so expensive?

Auto insurers often point to high car-repair costs, high medical bills for injuries and more accidents as some of the reasons why car insurance is so expensive. Car insurance rates have been steadily rising in recent years. In 2018 the cost of auto insurance went up 4.6%, according to the Consumer Price Index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The technology in many new cars is more costly to repair or replace, and distracted driving is often blamed for the increase in accidents.

Is it better to pay car insurance in full or monthly?

It's often better to pay car insurance in full. That's because many insurers offer a discount for paying in full. But if you want to pay monthly, you may be able to get a discount by using electronic funds transfer (EFT) for the payments.

How can I reduce my car insurance cost?

One of the best ways to reduce your car insurance cost is to compare quotes from multiple companies. Because price can vary by hundreds of dollars among insurers for the same coverage, shopping around can really pay off.

Avoiding claims, accidents and tickets can also keep your car insurance cost lower. All of these problems can lead to a rate increase.

Is insurance cheaper if you own the car?

Car insurance rates are not cheaper based on whether you own a car or finance it. But insurance can become cheaper when you own the car because you have more choice in coverage. If you have a car loan or lease, you generally must have collision and comprehensive insurance, along with a certain level of liability insurance. Once the car is paid off, you can drop these coverage types, and lower your liability limits, in order to make insurance cheaper.

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users, based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). Premiums are based on good drivers insuring a single vehicle. We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.