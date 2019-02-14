Car insurance averages $1,684 a year for a typical level of auto insurance, based on premiums reported by EverQuote users with good driving records. That's a 2% increase from 2018, when EverQuote users reported an average annual premium of $1,651. (See methodology at the bottom of the page.)

How can I get cheaper car insurance?

You may be able to get cheaper car insurance by comparing car insurance quotes from several companies. Prices often vary by hundreds of dollars for the same coverage among insurers, so comparison shopping can pay off.

Here are some additional ways to get cheaper car insurance:

Bundle auto and home insurance . If you buy both policies from the same company, you may qualify for a "bundling" discount. This is typically one of the biggest ways to save.

. If you buy both policies from the same company, you may qualify for a "bundling" discount. This is typically one of the biggest ways to save. Drive safely . Accidents, claims and moving violations can lead to higher rates.

. Accidents, claims and moving violations can lead to higher rates. Ask about additional discounts . You might be eligible for auto insurance discounts such as professional discounts, good student discounts and car safety feature discounts.

. You might be eligible for auto insurance discounts such as professional discounts, good student discounts and car safety feature discounts. Maintain good credit. Auto insurance companies correlate poor credit with a higher chance you'll make insurance claims. Using credit as a factor in car insurance pricing is banned in California, Hawaii and Massachusetts.

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users, based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). Premiums are based on good drivers insuring a single vehicle. We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.