



A car insurance policy number is an identifying number that is unique to your auto insurance policy. It can be a series of numbers and/or letters.

Where do I find my car insurance policy number?

You’ll find your car insurance policy number on:

Your auto insurance ID card.

Your insurance policy, including the policies sent to you at renewal time.

Insurance bills.

Your insurer’s website when you log into your account.

If you can’t find it, call your insurance company or agent. They can give you the number and tell you where to find it in the future.





When do I need my car insurance policy number?

You might find you rarely need your policy number, but you’ll want to have it if you’re in a car accident. You’ll need it when you exchange insurance information. Make sure you get the other person’s insurance company name and policy number, too. If you keep your insurance ID in your wallet or vehicle, you’ll have it in case of an accident.

Can I find out someone else’s insurance information?

If you’ve been in an accident and called the police, the police report likely has the other person’s insurance information. To make an insurance claim against someone else you’ll need their name and insurance company, and it’s even better to also have their policy number.

It’s a good idea to call the police after a car accident so you have documentation of who was at fault and their insurance information. Since you may feel flustered after an accident, having a police report ensures the right information is collected.