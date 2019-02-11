Stacking insurance is an option in some states that lets you make claims for injuries from one accident using two uninsured motorist insurance (UM) policies, or claims from two vehicles under one policy. If an uninsured (or underinsured) driver hits you and you have medical bills not covered by their insurance, stacking gives you the potential to get more money for injuries than you'd be able to get with just one UM policy.

To get stacked auto insurance, you must:

Live in a state that allows stacking (see chart below).

Have uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage on either 1) two vehicles under one policy or 2) two vehicles under two separate policies. Where you live will determine if and how you can stack policies.

Some states that allow stacking also let insurers choose not to offer stacking. If your policy has an "anti-stacking provision," you won't be able make multiple UM claims for one accident.

If you can stack UM coverage, here's how it could work:

Example 1: Stacking insurance within one policy

Say you have coverage for two cars under one policy, both with $50,000 in uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage. If a driver without enough insurance hits one of the cars, you can claim up to $100,000 in medical benefits.

Example 2: Stacking insurance from two policies

Say you have coverage for two cars under two separate auto insurance policies, both with $50,000 in uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage. If a driver without enough insurance hits one of the vehicles, you can claim up to $100,000 in medical benefits. Both policies must be in your name.

Things to consider before stacking

You may have to pay more for the option to stack. If this is the case, you need to elect stacking when you buy the policy. You can't retroactively select it after an accident.

Health insurance plans typically also cover injuries from auto accidents. You may not even need UM insurance. (Although some states require UM.) But if your health plan has high out-of-pocket charges, buying UM is a way to cover car accident injuries without dealing with health insurance deductibles, coinsurance and copays.

You may not even need UM insurance. (Although some states require UM.) But if your health plan has high out-of-pocket charges, buying UM is a way to cover car accident injuries without dealing with health insurance deductibles, coinsurance and copays. UM/UIM coverage is for accidents caused by others. If you cause an accident and are injured, UM coverage won't help you. (But personal injury protection or medical payments coverage would.)

How to make a claim with stacked UM insurance

If a driver with no liability insurance hits you and causes injuries: You'd make a claim on your own UM coverage for medical bills. If that's not enough, you'd tap the UM coverage from another vehicle you own or from another auto insurance policy you have.

If a driver with some liability insurance hits you and causes injuries: You'd first make a claim against the other driver's liability policy for your injuries (and property damage). If their liability insurance isn't enough to cover your injuries, you'd turn to your own UM/UIM coverage. If the coverage for one vehicle (or under one policy) still isn't enough, you'd tap other UM coverage you have for another vehicle or from another policy.

State laws on stacked insurance