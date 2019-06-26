Idaho homeowners can face a variety of natural disasters, which means that having the proper insurance coverage is crucial. While Idaho home insurance is important, it may not be enough to financially protect your investment in your house.

Wildfires and flooding are the most common natural hazards in the state, according to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management. But Idaho homeowners could also get damage from earthquakes.

And while Idaho has some impressive lava fields from volcanic eruptions, such as the “Craters of the Moon” national monument and preserve, volcanoes have not erupted here in thousands of years.

What does Idaho homeowners insurance cover?

A typical policy in Idaho has six coverage types, with additional options available:

Dwelling coverage for a house damaged or destroyed by problems such as fire, explosions and vandalism. Personal property coverage for belongings that are damaged, stolen or destroyed. Other structures coverage for structures that aren’t attached to a house, such as garages, storage sheds and fences. Loss of use coverage for additional living expenses such as hotel and restaurant bills if you can’t live at home due to damage to the house. Personal liability coverage if you’re legally responsible for someone else’s injury or property damage. Medical payments to others coverage for medical bills of people hurt on your property.

How much is Idaho home insurance?

The average annual Idaho home insurance premium is $703 for a typical policy, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. That’s significantly cheaper than the nationwide average of $1,192 a year.

How do I get flood insurance in Idaho?

You can buy flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) if your community participates in the NFIP. Any licensed Idaho home insurance agent can help you get an NFIP flood policy.

What insurance do I need for Idaho wildfires?

Your Idaho home insurance policy covers fire damage, whether it’s a kitchen fire or a wildfire.

How do I get earthquake insurance in Idaho?

Home insurance generally does not cover earthquake damage. Ask your home insurance agent about earthquake insurance. They can help you get a policy.

The Lost River Fault in Idaho was responsible for a very damaging earthquake in 1983, known as the Borah Peak earthquake. It was the most severe quake in the lower 48 states in the previous 24 years and registered a 9 out of 10 (“violent”) on the Modified Mercalli Intensity scale. It caused property damage and fatalities.

