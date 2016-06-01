We all know the feeling – a bad night’s sleep, a long commute, an early morning drive – people drive drowsy every day. Yet are you aware of the serious dangers behind it?

It’s easy to get caught up in the rush of fast-paced daily life. Sometimes, it’s hard for drivers to get enough sleep when they have places to be; yet it’s increasingly important to stay focused on the road. If you’ve ever felt your eyelids grow heavy and reached to turn the radio up or open a window, read on.

Drowsy driving is more hazardous than you might think. Here are some statistics, facts and tips to keep you safe and alert behind the wheel so that you can stay awake and arrive alive.