Universal Insurance Review

About Universal Insurance

Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. sells mainly homeowners insurance in Florida. It offers home, renters, condo and landlord insurance in 17 states.

Universal home insurance customer satisfaction ratings

We asked Universal home insurance customers to score the company on a few measures. Here are their ratings.

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

See more company ratings in our best home insurance companies survey.

Would you choose Universal Insurance again?

As another measure of satisfaction, we asked Universal home insurance customers if they would choose the company again. Two-thirds of customers said yes.





Complaints about Universal home insurance

Complaints against Universal are higher than the industry median.

Each state's insurance department handles complaints against insurers that operate in the state. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners collects complaint data and produces a complaint ratio. The number is meant to show the number of complaints relative to a company's size of business.





Universal Insurance contact information

Headquarters:

1110 West Commercial Boulevard

Suite 300

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

website

Customer service: 800-425-9113

Claims: 800-470-0599

Methodology

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of Universal in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

Updated March 18, 2019

Company reviews AAA Insurance Alfa Insurance Alliance United Insurance Allstate American Family Insurance Ameriprise Insurance Amica Insurance Auto-Owners Insurance CSAA Insurance Dairyland Insurance Direct General Elephant Insurance Encompass Insurance Erie Insurance Esurance Farmers Insurance The General Hanover Insurance Infinity Insurance Kemper Lemonade Insurance Liberty Mutual MAPFRE Mercury Insurance Metromile Nationwide Insurance NJM Insurance Progressive Insurance Safe Auto Insurance Safeco Shelter Insurance State Farm Travelers Insurance USAA Go