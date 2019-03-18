Universal Insurance Review

About Universal Insurance
Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. sells mainly homeowners insurance in Florida. It offers home, renters, condo and landlord insurance in 17 states.
Universal home insurance customer satisfaction ratings
We asked Universal home insurance customers to score the company on a few measures. Here are their ratings.
Overall satisfaction: 4 stars
Price satisfaction: 4 stars
Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars
Would you choose Universal Insurance again?
As another measure of satisfaction, we asked Universal home insurance customers if they would choose the company again. Two-thirds of customers said yes.
Complaints about Universal home insurance
Complaints against Universal are higher than the industry median.
Each state's insurance department handles complaints against insurers that operate in the state. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners collects complaint data and produces a complaint ratio. The number is meant to show the number of complaints relative to a company's size of business.
Universal Insurance contact information
Headquarters:
1110 West Commercial Boulevard
Suite 300
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
website
Customer service: 800-425-9113
Claims: 800-470-0599
Methodology
For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of Universal in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.
Updated March 18, 2019
