Shopping for homeowners insurance? Consider the quality of insurance companies along with price and coverage options. EverQuote surveyed current customers of 15 large home insurers to find out what they thought overall and about customer service and price. We also asked whether they would choose the same company again.
Overall satisfaction ratings
|Company
|Rating
|Chubb
|4.5 stars
|AIG
|4 stars
|Allstate
|4 stars
|American Family Insurance
|4 stars
|Amica
|4 stars
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|4 stars
|Erie Insurance
|4 stars
|Farmers Insurance
|4 stars
|Liberty Mutual
|4 stars
|Nationwide Insurance
|4 stars
|State Farm
|4 stars
|The Hartford
|4 stars
|Travelers Insurance
|4 stars
|Universal Insurance
|4 stars
|USAA
|4 stars
|Source: EverQuote
Price satisfaction ratings
|Companies
|Overall satisfaction rating
|
|4 stars
|Everyone else in our survey
|3.5 stars
Customer service satisfaction ratings
|Companies
|Overall satisfaction rating
|
|4.5 stars
|Everyone else in our survey
|4 stars
Would you buy from the company again?
We also asked customers whether they would buy from the same home insurance company again. In our survey, Chubb had the most customers who answered "yes."
|Company
|Yes
|No
|Maybe
|Chubb
|87%
|4%
|9%
|Amica
|71%
|6%
|23%
|USAA
|70%
|7%
|23%
|Erie Insurance
|69%
|9%
|22%
|Nationwide Insurance
|67%
|5%
|28%
|Universal
|66%
|8%
|26%
|Allstate
|64%
|10%
|26%
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|61%
|6%
|33%
|The Hartford
|60%
|5%
|35%
|AIG
|58%
|12%
|30%
|American Family
|58%
|7%
|35%
|Farmers Insurance
|57%
|6%
|37%
|State Farm
|54%
|6%
|40%
|Travelers
|52%
|6%
|42%
|Liberty Mutual
|46%
|10%
|44%
|Source: EverQuote
Methodology
EverQuote commissioned a survey of 2,250 current customers of 15 home insurance companies in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.
|
Insurance company reviews