Shopping for homeowners insurance? Consider the quality of insurance companies along with price and coverage options. EverQuote surveyed current customers of 15 large home insurers to find out what they thought overall and about customer service and price. We also asked whether they would choose the same company again.

Overall satisfaction ratings

Price satisfaction ratings

Customer service satisfaction ratings

Companies Overall satisfaction rating USAA 4.5 stars Everyone else in our survey 4 stars

Would you buy from the company again?

We also asked customers whether they would buy from the same home insurance company again. In our survey, Chubb had the most customers who answered "yes."

Company Yes No Maybe Chubb 87% 4% 9% Amica 71% 6% 23% USAA 70% 7% 23% Erie Insurance 69% 9% 22% Nationwide Insurance 67% 5% 28% Universal 66% 8% 26% Allstate 64% 10% 26% Auto-Owners Insurance 61% 6% 33% The Hartford 60% 5% 35% AIG 58% 12% 30% American Family 58% 7% 35% Farmers Insurance 57% 6% 37% State Farm 54% 6% 40% Travelers 52% 6% 42% Liberty Mutual 46% 10% 44% Source: EverQuote

Methodology

EverQuote commissioned a survey of 2,250 current customers of 15 home insurance companies in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.