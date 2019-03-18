Shopping for homeowners insurance? Consider the quality of insurance companies along with price and coverage options. EverQuote surveyed current customers of 15 large home insurers to find out what they thought overall and about customer service and price. We also asked whether they would choose the same company again.

Overall satisfaction ratings

Company Rating
Chubb 4.5 stars 4.5 stars
AIG 4 stars 4 stars
Allstate 4 stars 4 stars
American Family Insurance 4 stars 4 stars
Amica 4 stars 4 stars
Auto-Owners Insurance 4 stars 4 stars
Erie Insurance 4 stars 4 stars
Farmers Insurance 4 stars 4 stars
Liberty Mutual 4 stars 4 stars
Nationwide Insurance 4 stars 4 stars
State Farm 4 stars 4 stars
The Hartford 4 stars 4 stars
Travelers Insurance 4 stars 4 stars
Universal Insurance 4 stars 4 stars
USAA 4 stars 4 stars
Source: EverQuote

Price satisfaction ratings

Companies Overall satisfaction rating
  • AIG
  • Allstate
  • Amica
  • Auto-Owners
  • Chubb
  • Erie
  • Nationwide Insurance
  • Universal
  • USAA
 4 stars 4 stars
Everyone else in our survey 3.5 stars 3.5 stars

Customer service satisfaction ratings

Companies Overall satisfaction rating
  • USAA
 4.5 stars 4.5 stars
Everyone else in our survey     4 stars 4 stars

Would you buy from the company again?

We also asked customers whether they would buy from the same home insurance company again. In our survey, Chubb had the most customers who answered "yes."

Company Yes No Maybe
Chubb 87% 4% 9%
Amica 71% 6% 23%
USAA 70% 7% 23%
Erie Insurance 69% 9% 22%
Nationwide Insurance 67% 5% 28%
Universal 66% 8% 26%
Allstate 64% 10% 26%
Auto-Owners Insurance 61% 6% 33%
The Hartford 60% 5% 35%
AIG 58% 12% 30%
American Family 58% 7% 35%
Farmers Insurance 57% 6% 37%
State Farm 54% 6% 40%
Travelers 52% 6% 42%
Liberty Mutual 46% 10% 44%
Source: EverQuote

Methodology
EverQuote commissioned a survey of 2,250 current customers of 15 home insurance companies in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

Insurance company reviews