Florida Driver’s License Check: Get Your Status

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

Doing a Florida driver's license check online

Is your Florida driver's license suspended? You can do a Florida driver's license check online at the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website. If the result says "valid," your license is not currently suspended. If not, the website will tell you that your license is suspended, the reasons for the suspension and how fix the matter.

You should not drive with a suspended, cancelled or revoked license. And if you do, and you're caught, you can face jail time and/or a fine.

What if my Florida driver's license is suspended?

Your driver's license can be suspended indefinitely for problems such as a failing to pay a fine or failing to appear at a traffic summons. To reinstate a Florida driver's license, you need to:

Contact the traffic court in the county where the summons was issued.

Satisfy the traffic summons, which may include paying a penalty or attending a driving course.

Pay a D-6 suspension reinstatement fee of $60.

Present proof of the satisfaction (such as your paid fine or driving school completion certificate) at a driver's license service center.

Some traffic courts allow you to pay online. Check with the traffic court in the county where the summons was issued to see if that's available.

Having a suspended driver's license in Florida sometimes means that you'll have to show proof of insurance in order to drive again after the suspension. This proof is often called an SR-22 form and must be filed by an insurer with the state. Here's more on SR-22 insurance in Florida.

Other updates you can do

From the Florida driver's license check page you can also:

Update your insurance information. For example, if the Florida DMV receives notification that your insurance policy is cancelled, they may send you a letter requesting updated insurance information.

Check your driving school eligibility. For example, you may need to take a driving course to meet a court requirement, dismiss a ticket or work towards your license reinstatement.

Update your Social Security information. For example, if you recently changed your name, you will need to update it with the Social Security Administration. You'll want to wait 24 to 48 hours after changing your name with the Social Security Administration before changing it with the Florida DMV.

Gain parental access to review a minor's driving history.

How do I renew or replace my Florida driver's license?

You need to renew a Florida driver's license every eight years. You can renew a license or ID up to 18 months prior to the expiration date, which is listed on the card. You can typically renew a license in one of the following ways:

Renew online at GoRenew.com. For this the department needs to verify your Social Security number. If they are unable to verify it, you may need to follow up with the Social Security Administration. For example, if you recently changed your name with the Social Security Administration, it may take 24 to 48 hours before the change is updated.

If your online renewal is approved, you should receive it within seven to 10 business days.

Renew at a driver's license service center. You may have to renew in-person if you previously renewed online, changed your address, want to update your photo, changed your name, are getting a Florida driver's license for the first time, have a commercial license, or have a license with the word "temporary" printed on it.

A REAL ID will be required by the federal government by Oct. 1, 2020. You will need this kind of ID to board a domestic flight or enter military bases and most federal buildings. If you want to obtain a REAL ID, you will have to go to a DMV office.

If your Florida driver's license was lost or stolen, you can apply for a replacement license online. The fastest way to get a Florida replacement license is to visit a driver's license office, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. You will need to:

Provide proof of identification and residence , such as your Social Security card, birth certificate, marriage certificate or record of divorce. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has an FAQ to help you determine which documents are acceptable.

, such as your Social Security card, birth certificate, marriage certificate or record of divorce. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has an FAQ to help you determine which documents are acceptable. Pay a replacement fee of $25.00 (free for veterans if you add the "Veteran" designation). The fee can be waived if you have a police report that shows your license was stolen.

How to change or update an address for a Florida driver's license

If you change your address, Florida law requires you update a driver's license address within 30 days. You can update your address:

How to get a Florida driver's license

If you're a Florida resident, you need Florida driver's license to operate a motor vehicle on Florida public streets and highways.

If you are non-resident (except a migrant or seasonal farm worker) and one of the following applies, you need to get a Florida driver license within 30 days:

You accept employment or engage in a trade, profession or occupation in Florida.

You enroll your child in a Florida public school.

A Florida Class E license is for drivers of non-commercial vehicles. Requirements for a Class E license include:

You are at least age 16.

You have completed a traffic-law and substance abuse education course.

You have the required identification.





If you are under age 18 you must:

Hold a learner's license for 12 months or until your 18th birthday (whichever comes first).

Have no traffic violation convictions within 12 months from the date your learner's license was issued. You may have one traffic violation if a judgment has been withheld, meaning there's no conviction and you do not get points added to your license.

A parent, legal guardian or responsible adult must certify that you have at least 50 hours of driving experience. At least 10 of the 50 hours must be at night.

Have a parent or legal guardian sign a parental consent form.

Have followed your school's attendance policy.

How to get a Florida license if you moved from out-of-state

If you recently moved to Florida from out of state, you may be able to get a Florida driver's license without taking a written test or road test. Depending on your residential status (U.S. citizen, immigrant, non-immigrant, Canadian), you will need to gather the necessary documents.

If you are a United States citizen, you will need to bring the following documents.

1. Primary identification

You will need the original or certified copy of one of the following:

U.S. birth certificate, which includes some U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. If your birth certificate is from Puerto Rico, it must have an issue date after July 1, 2010. Only birth certificates issued by the county health department or CDC Bureau of Vital Statistics are accepted.

Valid U.S. passport or passport card.

Consular report of birth abroad.

Certificate of naturalization, form N-550 or form N-570.

Certificate of citizenship, form N-560 or form N-561

Note that you may need to present a marriage certificate, court order or divorce decree to provide a connection between the name on the primary identification and name on the driver's license or ID card. Marriage orders must be recognized by the state of Florida, such as a marriage license issued by Florida or another state. Church-issued marriage certificates are not acceptable.

2. Proof of Social Security

You will need an original of one of the following documents with your complete name and Social Security number (SSN):

Social Security card with your current name.

W-2 form (cannot be handwritten).

Paycheck or paystub.

SSA-1099.

Any 1099 (cannot be handwritten).

3. Proof of residential address

You may not use a current driver's license or ID card as proof of address. You must submit two different documents with your residential address. Printouts or faxes of these documents are acceptable. Types of acceptable residential documents include:

Deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet or your residential lease/rental agreement.

Florida voter registration card.

Florida vehicle registration or title. You can print a copy from the Florida DMV.

Utility bill, such as an electric or gas bill.

A utility hookup or work order that's dated within 60 days of your application.

A car-payment booklet.

Selective service card.

Medical or health card (with your address listed on the card).

Current homeowners insurance policy statement or bill.

Current auto insurance policy statement or bill.

Educational institution transcripts from the current year.

Unexpired professional license issued by a United States government agency.

W-2 or 1099 form.

Form DS2019, Certificate of eligibility for exchange visitor (J-1) status.

A letter from a homeless shelter, transitional service provider or halfway house verifying they receive mail on your behalf. This letter must be accompanied with a certification of address form.

Mail from a financial institution, such as checking, savings or investment account statements.

Mail from federal, state, county or city agencies.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement registration form completed by your local sheriff's department.

If you do not not have of the above documents, you can submit two proofs of residential address from a parent, step-parent or legal guardian, or other person where you reside along with a certification of address form.

For immigrants

If you are an immigrant, you will need to bring the following documents in order to get a Florida driver's license.

1. Primary identification

You will need to provide an original or certified copy of one of the following documents:

Valid alien registration receipt card (green card, form I-551).

I-551 stamp in passport or on I-94.

Immigration judge's order, containing your admissions number (A-number), granting asylum.

I-797, containing your admissions number (A-number), stating you have been granted asylum.

I-797 or another form from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), with your admissions number (A-number), stating your application for refugee status has been approved.

If you have legally changed your name by marriage, divorce or court order, your name must be changed on your USCIS documents.

2. Proof of Social Security

You will need to provide an original of one of the following documents with your complete name and Social Security number (SSN):

Social Security card with your current name.

W-2 form (cannot be handwritten).

Paycheck or paystub.

SSA-1099.

Any 1099 (cannot be handwritten).

3. Proof of residential address

You may not use your current driver's license or ID card as proof of address. You must submit two different documents with your residential address. Printouts or faxes of these documents are acceptable. Types of acceptable residential documents include:

Deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet or your residential lease/rental agreement.

Florida voter registration card.

Florida vehicle registration or title. You can print a copy from the Florida DHMV.

Utility bill, such as an electric or gas bill.

A utility hookup or work order that's dated within 60 days of your application.

A car payment booklet.

Selective service card.

Medical or health card (with your address listed on the card).

Current homeowners insurance policy statement or bill.

Current auto insurance policy statement or bill.

Educational institution transcripts from the current year.

Unexpired professional license issued by a United States government agency.

W-2 or 1099 form.

Form DS2019, Certificate of eligibility for exchange visitor (J-1) status.

A letter from a homeless shelter, transitional service provider or halfway house verifying they receive mail on your behalf. This letter must be accompanied with a certification of address form.

Mail from a financial institution, such as checking, savings or investment account statements.

Mail from federal, state, county or city agencies.

FDLE registration form completed by your local sheriff department.

If you do not not have of the above documents, you can submit two proofs of residential address from a parent, step-parent or legal guardian or other person where you reside along with a certification of address form.

For non-immigrants

If you are a non-immigrant, you will need to bring the following documents.

1. Primary identification

You will need to bring an original or certified copy of one of the following documents:

Valid employment authorization card issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) form I-688B or I-766.

Non-expired proof of non-immigrant classification provided by DHS form I-94 with required supporting attachment(s). If you are unsure of the required documentation, the Florida DHSMV recommends bringing all United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) documentation with them. I-94s must be accompanied by a valid passport with a date of entry stamp. Some classifications might need additional documentation, such as refugee, asylee and parolee classifications.

I-571 travel document/refugee travel permit.

I-512 parole letter accepted.

Immigration judge's order granting asylum or cancellation of removal.

If you have legally changed your name by marriage, divorce or court order, your name must be changed on your USCIS documents.

2. Proof of Social Security

You will need to provide an original of one of the following documents with your complete name and Social Security number (SSN):

Social Security card with your current name.

W-2 form (cannot be handwritten).

Paycheck or pay stub.

SSA-1099.

Any 1099 (cannot be handwritten).

If you do not have an SSN, the Florida DMV has an FAQ.

Non-immigrants in the country without a work visa are not required to get a letter from the Social Security Administration (SSA) stating that they were never issued a Social Security number. This is also known as a SSA refusal letter.

3. Proof of residential address

You can't use your current driver's license or ID card as proof of address. You must submit two different documents with your residential address. Printouts or faxes of these documents are acceptable. Types of acceptable residential documents include:

Deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet or your residential lease/rental agreement.

Florida voter registration card.

Florida vehicle registration or title. You can print a copy from the Florida DHMV.

Utility bill, such as an electric or gas bill.

A utility hookup or work order that's dated within 60 days of your application.

A car payment booklet.

Selective service card.

Medical or health card (with your address listed on the card).

Current homeowners insurance policy statement or bill.

Current auto insurance policy statement or bill.

Educational institution transcripts from the current year.

Unexpired professional license issued by a United States government agency.

W-2 or 1099 form.

Form DS2019, Certificate of eligibility for exchange visitor (J-1) status.

A letter from a homeless shelter, transitional service provider or halfway house verifying they receive mail on your behalf. This letter must be accompanied with a certification of address form.

Mail from a financial institution, such as checking, savings or investment account statements.

Mail from federal, state, county or city agencies.

FDLE registration form completed by your local sheriff department.

If you do not not have of the above documents, you can submit two proofs of residential address from a parent, step-parent or legal guardian or other person where you reside along with a certification of address form.

For Canadians

If you are Canadian, you will need to bring the following documents.

1. Primary identification

You will need an original or certified copy of one of the following documents:

Valid Canadian passport.

Original or certified Canadian birth certificate.

Canadian naturalization certificate.

Canadian certificate of citizenship.

If you legally had your name changed by marriage, divorce or court order, you must have your name changed on your Canadian driver's license and/or passport before applying for a name change on your Florida driver's license or ID card.

2. Proof of Social Security

You will need to provide an original of one of the following documents with your complete name and Social Security number (SSN):

Social Security card with your current name.

W-2 form (cannot be handwritten).

Paycheck or pay stub.

SSA-1099.

Any 1099 (cannot be handwritten).

If you do not have an SSN, the Florida DMV has an FAQ.

Canadians in the country with a work visa are not required to obtain a letter from the Social Security Administration (SSA) stating they were never issued an SSN. This is also known as an SSN refusal letter.

3. Proof of residential address

You may not use a current driver's license or ID card as proof of address. You must submit two different documents with your residential address. Printouts or faxes of these documents are acceptable. Types of acceptable residential documents include:

Deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet or your residential lease/rental agreement.

Florida voter registration card.

Florida vehicle registration or title. You can print a copy from the Florida DMV.

Utility bill, such as an electric or gas bill.

A utility hookup or work order that's dated within 60 days of your application.

A car payment booklet.

Selective service card.

Medical or health card (with your address listed on the card).

Current homeowners insurance policy statement or bill.

Current auto insurance policy statement or bill.

Educational institution transcripts from the current year.

Unexpired professional license issued by a United States government agency.

W-2 or 1099 form.

Form DS2019, Certificate of eligibility for exchange visitor (J-1) status.

A letter from a homeless shelter, transitional service provider or halfway house verifying they receive mail on your behalf. This letter must be accompanied with a certification of address form.

Mail from a financial institution, such as checking, savings or investment account statements.

Mail from federal, state, county or city agencies.

FDLE registration form completed by your local sheriff department.

If you do not not have of the above documents, you can submit two proofs of residential address from a parent, step-parent or legal guardian or other person where you reside along with a certification of address form.

Posted Dec. 13, 2018