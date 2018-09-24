An SR-22 is a form that proves you have auto insurance. If you're required to have SR-22 insurance in Florida, your insurance company will have to file the form with the state. Florida has a few forms used to prove you have insurance, listed below. Not all insurers will file an SR-22, so you may have to switch companies if yours doesn't.

You could be required to have SR-22 insurance in Florida for three years if:



Your driver's license was suspended because of a major motor vehicle violation.

Your driver's license was suspended because you have too many points on your license.

Your driver's license was suspended or revoked because you are a "habitual traffic offender." Florida defines this as a person with three or more traffic convictions over a five-year period, such as manslaughter and using a car to commit a felony.

You had a car accident while being uninsured.

You could be required to have an FR-44 form in Florida for three years if:

You have DUI or alcohol-related convictions.

You could be required to have PIP/PDL SR-22 insurance in Florida for two years if:

You were convicted of not having proof of insurance. This form proves you have personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability (PDL).

Source: Insurance Industry Committee on Motor Vehicle Administration

Here's a list of points for common traffic violations in Florida from the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Department.

If you have an SR-22 certificate in Florida and stop paying your auto insurance bill, your insurer will let the Florida DMV know that your policy was cancelled.

Cheap SR-22 insurance in Florida

Insurers typically charge a small administrative fee for the filing. The expensive part of an SR-22 is the problem that led to the requirement, such as a DUI. You'll also have to pay a fee to the DMV to reinstate your license.

But even drivers with SR-22s can potentially save money by shopping around for car insurance quotes. Get car insurance quotes from at least a few companies to compare your options.