There are many possible discounts available. Not all discounts are available from all insurance companies. The following is a list of some that are available.

Accident-Free Discount

If your driving record has been free of accidents for a certain period of time, you may earn a discount during renewals. But you may need to ask for it.

Alternative Fuel

Vehicles that run on electric, electric/gasoline hybrid, ethanol, methanol, compressed natural gas, or propane are better for the environment and may earn you a discount.

Early Shopping

Some insurers give you a discount for renewing your policy before it hits the expiration date. Of course, some insurers will give you a new policy to switch to then as well for doing it before your expiration date.

Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT)

Some insurers will give you a discount if you make the payment through online EFT instead of a check.

Pay in Full

Most insurers will give you a discount if you pay a full year’s premiums at the start of the year.

Bundle Discounts

If you bundle your home or life insurance with the same insurer, you can usually get a discount on one or more of the policies.

Defensive Driving Course Discount

If you take a defensive driving course, you may be able to get a discount.

Drive Safe Program

Safe Driving programs are usually based on using a telematics device that demonstrates to the insurer that you are either a generally safe driver or that you rarely drive this vehicle.

Driver Training Discount

This is a highly recommended discount if your insurer has it. This is usually a discount if a driver under 21 has completed an approved drivers education course. This may be substantial.

Good Driving Discount

If you have had no recent at-fault accidents or moving violations, you may be entitled to a discount at renewal time or when first choosing a new insurer. Be sure to ask if it is available.

Good Student Discount

Time to hit the books and get good grades at school. They may save you on your car insurance.

Multiple Automobiles Discount

Insuring more than one vehicle with the same insurer will usually get you a cheaper rate than insuring them separately.

Multiple Line Discount

This is pretty much the same as a bundle discount describe above.

Passive Restraint Discount

Most modern cars already have passive restraints. However, cars older than 1994 that have passive restraints installed may get an extra discount. Make sure you ask for it though.

Student Away at School Discount

If you have a child on your policy under 25, the child has moved away to a school and the child only drives the car on school vacations and holidays, you may get a discount for their insurance on your policy.

Vehicle Safety Discount

Based on the overall safety experience across many owners of the same type of vehicle, your insurer may give you a discount. This may be adjusted over time if the vehicle shows changes in the overall safety statistics.

Senior Driver Discounts

Senior drivers are statistically less likely to be in accidents. Therefore, you may be able to get lower premiums.

Low Mileage Discount

For cars that you don’t drive much, you may be able to get a reduced rate. However, be prepared to prove it to some insurers.