Click Here to "Take the Pledge" to END Distracted Driving
The term “Distracted Driving” encompasses many unsafe driving behaviors. Generally, it includes anything that encourages the driver to take their eyes of the road and/or think about something besides their important driving activities. All distractions have the potential to cause accidents and injuries or fatalities.
- Texting, emailing, or web browsing
- Using a cell phone or smartphone
- Eating and drinking
- Talking to passengers
- Grooming
- Reading, including maps
- Using a navigation system
- Watching a video
- Adjusting a radio, CD player, or MP3 player
Most states now have laws or are contemplating laws that ban some form of distracted driving.
Current Georgia Law
- All drivers under the age of 18 are prohibited from using a phone while driving for any reason except for specific emergency situations.
- All drivers are prohibited from texting while driving.
- The law prohibits drivers from using a cell phone, text messaging device, personal digital assistant (PDA), computer, or similar wireless device to write, send or read text data while driving.
- The ban applies to text messages, instant messages (IM), email and Internet data.
- The law creates exceptions for emergency personnel, drivers responding to emergencies and drivers who are fully parked.
For the exact details of the law, reference http://www.legis.ga.gov/Legislation/en-US/display/20092010/HB/23
Apps to Prevent or Discourage Distractions to Driving
There are numerous smartphone apps that help you be less distracted while you drive. They generally fall into two camps. Those that prevent certain functions from working while you drive and those that measure your driving skills and give you feedback as to how often you distract yourself with your phone.