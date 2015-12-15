Menu Insurance

The term “Distracted Driving” encompasses many unsafe driving behaviors. Generally, it includes anything that encourages the driver to take their eyes of the road and/or think about something besides their important driving activities. All distractions have the potential to cause accidents and injuries or fatalities.

Texting, emailing, or web browsing

Using a cell phone or smartphone

Eating and drinking

Talking to passengers

Grooming

Reading, including maps

Using a navigation system

Watching a video

Adjusting a radio, CD player, or MP3 player

Most states now have laws or are contemplating laws that ban some form of distracted driving.

Current Georgia Law

All drivers under the age of 18 are prohibited from using a phone while driving for any reason except for specific emergency situations.

All drivers are prohibited from texting while driving.

The law prohibits drivers from using a cell phone, text messaging device, personal digital assistant (PDA), computer, or similar wireless device to write, send or read text data while driving.

The ban applies to text messages, instant messages (IM), email and Internet data.

The law creates exceptions for emergency personnel, drivers responding to emergencies and drivers who are fully parked.

For the exact details of the law, reference http://www.legis.ga.gov/Legislation/en-US/display/20092010/HB/23

Apps to Prevent or Discourage Distractions to Driving

There are numerous smartphone apps that help you be less distracted while you drive. They generally fall into two camps. Those that prevent certain functions from working while you drive and those that measure your driving skills and give you feedback as to how often you distract yourself with your phone.