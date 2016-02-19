Learn how to drive better and create safer roads for everyone. Take Control! You could Win a share of up to $50,000 in total cash prizes for becoming a top EverDriver and enjoy those bragging rights! Safe drivers may qualify for discounts on auto insurance. Just download EverDrive and take your mobile with you. EverDrive passively monitors driving habits and delivers diagnostics for later review. Adjust driving skills to improve your score. You could win a driving skills contest, or just bragging rights among friends.
Safe driver??
Your phone
can tell.
How It Works
Learn how to drive better and create safer roads for everyone. Take Control!
You could Win a share of up to $50,000 in total cash prizes for becoming a top EverDriver and enjoy those bragging rights!
Safe drivers may qualify for discounts on auto insurance.
Just download EverDrive and take your mobile with you. EverDrive passively monitors driving habits and delivers diagnostics for later review. Adjust driving skills to improve your score.
You could win a driving skills contest, or just bragging rights among friends.