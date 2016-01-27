U.S. Cars Rule in Illinois
Although the most popular cars across the U.S. are Japanese made, the top two most popular cars in Illinois are Made in America.
It's also interesting that the Pontiac Grand Prix is in the top 20 most popular cars in Illinois even though it hasn't been manufactured since 2008.
|Rank
|Vehicle Model
|1
|Chevrolet Impala
|2
|Chevrolet Malibu
|3
|Toyota Camry
|4
|Honda Accord
|5
|Nissan Altima
|6
|Honda Civic
|7
|Ford Focus
|8
|Ford Taurus
|9
|Toyota Corolla
|10
|Hyundai Sonata
|11
|Ford F150
|12
|Ford Explorer
|13
|Chevrolet Silverado
|14
|Ford Escape
|15
|Chrysler Town & Country
|16
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|17
|Pontiac Grand Prix
|18
|Chevrolet Cruze
|19
|Hyundai Elantra
|20
|Nissan Sentra
Note: This data is based on approximately 1 million consumers that have visited EverQuote websites and filled out forms seeking new auto insurance. As such the data may be skewed due to the nature of self-reporting or fact that it is part of an online auto insurance quote form.
