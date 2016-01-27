Menu Insurance

U.S. Cars Rule in Illinois

Although the most popular cars across the U.S. are Japanese made, the top two most popular cars in Illinois are Made in America.

It's also interesting that the Pontiac Grand Prix is in the top 20 most popular cars in Illinois even though it hasn't been manufactured since 2008.

Rank Vehicle Model 1 Chevrolet Impala 2 Chevrolet Malibu 3 Toyota Camry 4 Honda Accord 5 Nissan Altima 6 Honda Civic 7 Ford Focus 8 Ford Taurus 9 Toyota Corolla 10 Hyundai Sonata 11 Ford F150 12 Ford Explorer 13 Chevrolet Silverado 14 Ford Escape 15 Chrysler Town & Country 16 Jeep Grand Cherokee 17 Pontiac Grand Prix 18 Chevrolet Cruze 19 Hyundai Elantra 20 Nissan Sentra

Note: This data is based on approximately 1 million consumers that have visited EverQuote websites and filled out forms seeking new auto insurance. As such the data may be skewed due to the nature of self-reporting or fact that it is part of an online auto insurance quote form.

