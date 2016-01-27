U.S. Cars Rule in Illinois

Although the most popular cars across the U.S. are Japanese made, the top two most popular cars in Illinois are Made in America.

It's also interesting that the Pontiac Grand Prix is in the top 20 most popular cars in Illinois even though it hasn't been manufactured since 2008.

Rank Vehicle Model
1 Chevrolet Impala
2 Chevrolet Malibu
3 Toyota Camry
4 Honda Accord
5 Nissan Altima
6 Honda Civic
7 Ford Focus
8 Ford Taurus
9 Toyota Corolla
10 Hyundai Sonata
11 Ford F150
12 Ford Explorer
13 Chevrolet Silverado
14 Ford Escape
15 Chrysler Town & Country
16 Jeep Grand Cherokee
17 Pontiac Grand Prix
18 Chevrolet Cruze
19 Hyundai Elantra
20 Nissan Sentra

Note: This data is based on approximately 1 million consumers that have visited EverQuote websites and filled out forms seeking new auto insurance. As such the data may be skewed due to the nature of self-reporting or fact that it is part of an online auto insurance quote form.

More: