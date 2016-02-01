Driver’s Manual
This manual will help individuals qualify for a Illinois Driver's License and to become a safer driver.
Here's a list of the chapters in the Driving Manual
- Chapter 1 - Illinois Driver's License
- Chapter 2 - Driver's License Exams
- Chapter 3 - Drivers Under Age 21
- Chapter 4 - Traffic Laws
- Chapter 5 - Sharing the Road
- Chapter 6 - Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
- Chapter 7 - Traffic Violations/Crashes
- Chapter 8 - Driver's License Revocation, Suspension, Denial, Cancellation
- Chapter 9 - Roadway Signs
- Chapter 10 - Traffic Signals and Pavement Markings
- Chapter 11 - Safe Driving Tips
- Chapter 12 - Equipment for Safe Driving
- Chapter 13 - Owning a Vehicle
- Answers to Study Questions
Motorcycle Operator Manual
This manual gives instructions for obtaining a motorcycle license.
