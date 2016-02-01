Driver’s Manual

This manual will help individuals qualify for a Illinois Driver's License and to become a safer driver.

Click here to download the full PDF version of the Illinois Rules of the Road.

Here's a list of the chapters in the Driving Manual

  • Chapter 1 - Illinois Driver's License
  • Chapter 2 - Driver's License Exams
  • Chapter 3 - Drivers Under Age 21
  • Chapter 4 - Traffic Laws
  • Chapter 5 - Sharing the Road
  • Chapter 6 - Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
  • Chapter 7 - Traffic Violations/Crashes
  • Chapter 8 - Driver's License Revocation, Suspension, Denial, Cancellation
  • Chapter 9 - Roadway Signs
  • Chapter 10 - Traffic Signals and Pavement Markings
  • Chapter 11 - Safe Driving Tips
  • Chapter 12 - Equipment for Safe Driving
  • Chapter 13 - Owning a Vehicle
  • Answers to Study Questions

After studying, be sure to practice online before going for your test.  Several practices tests can be found here.

 

Parent-Teen Driving Guide

Motorcycle Operator Manual

This manual gives instructions for obtaining a motorcycle license.

www.cyberdriveillinois.com/publications/pdf_publications/dsd_x140.pdf

 

 

 