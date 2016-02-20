Massachusetts Bill of Sale Form

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles does not offers a standard bill of sale form that you can fill out.

If you decide to write your own bill of sale, make sure to include the following information:

Date of sale

Cost of vehicle purchase

Your full name and address

Buyer's full name and address

Vehicle's year, make, model, identification number and mileage

Acknowledgement of any liens held on the vehicle

After you and the buyer sign the bill of sale, you should make a copy for yourself and hand the buyer the original.

You can also download a generic bill of sale from Digital Federal Credit Union.

If you need to sell a vehicle and you are out of state, you may give someone a limited power of attorney just for the purpose of the vehicle sale.

When you've purchased a vehicle, make sure you have all the information needed to get your car registration and title. The Massachusetts RMV provides this checklist.

Does a bill of sale need to be notarized in Massachusetts?

There is no legal requirement to notarize a bill of sale in Massachusetts.

What paperwork do I need to sell my car in Massachusetts?

To sell your car in Massachusetts, you will need a vehicle certificate of title. The new owner will need the title to register the car. If you do not have your car’s certificate of title, you can order a replacement certificate of title through the Massachusetts registry of motor vehicles.

You are not required to have a bill of sale in Massachusetts, but it’s a good idea to get one for your records.

Updated Oct. 16, 2019