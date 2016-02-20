Massachusetts Bill of Sale Form

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles does not offers a standard bill of sale form that you can fill out.
If you decide to write your own bill of sale, make sure to include the following information:
- Date of sale
- Cost of vehicle purchase
- Your full name and address
- Buyer's full name and address
- Vehicle's year, make, model, identification number and mileage
- Acknowledgement of any liens held on the vehicle
After you and the buyer sign the bill of sale, you should make a copy for yourself and hand the buyer the original.
You can also download a generic bill of sale from Digital Federal Credit Union.
If you need to sell a vehicle and you are out of state, you may give someone a limited power of attorney just for the purpose of the vehicle sale.
When you've purchased a vehicle, make sure you have all the information needed to get your car registration and title. The Massachusetts RMV provides this checklist.
Does a bill of sale need to be notarized in Massachusetts?
There is no legal requirement to notarize a bill of sale in Massachusetts.
What paperwork do I need to sell my car in Massachusetts?
To sell your car in Massachusetts, you will need a vehicle certificate of title. The new owner will need the title to register the car. If you do not have your car’s certificate of title, you can order a replacement certificate of title through the Massachusetts registry of motor vehicles.
You are not required to have a bill of sale in Massachusetts, but it’s a good idea to get one for your records.
Updated Oct. 16, 2019
