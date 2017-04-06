Cheap Car Insurance in Massachusetts 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Average Massachusetts car insurance premiums by company
|Company
Click to see reviews
|
Average annual premium
|State Farm (not taking new customers in Massachusetts)
|
$1,619
|USAA (must have a military affiliation)
|
$1,687
|Travelers Insurance
|
$1,695
|Arbella
|
$1,731
|Amica
|
$1,792
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
|
$1,799
|Commerce Insurance
|
$1,804
|Safeco
|
$1,805
|MAPFRE
|
$1,827
|Allstate
|
$1,840
|Safeway Insurance
|
$1,847
|MetLife Auto
|
$1,874
|Hanover Insurance
|
$1,889
|Plymouth Rock
|
$1,907
|Liberty Mutual
|
$1,997
|Esurance
|
$2,019
|Progressive Insurance
|
$2,084
Insurance increase after a speeding ticket
Massachusetts drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 33%, much higher than the nationwide average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Massachusetts
|$1,893/year
|$2,519/year
|33%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Insurance increase after an accident
Massachusetts drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 36%, the same as the national average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Chargeable accident, no injury
|% increase
|Massachusetts
|$1,893/year
|$2,574/year
|36%
|Nationwide average
|36%
Average premiums in Massachusetts cities
Brockton drivers pay the most for auto insurance among the Bay State cities we examined.
|City
|
Average annual premium
|Attleboro
|
$1,682
|Boston
|
$2,217
|Brighton
|
$1,801
|Brockton
|
$2,342
|Cambridge
|
$1,828
|Chelsea
|
$2,226
|Chicopee
|
$1,836
|Everett
|
$2,294
|Fall River
|
$2,035
|Fitchburg
|
$1,861
|Framingham
|
$1,848
|Haverhill
|
$1,914
|Holyoke
|
$2,091
|Hyde Park
|
$2,294
|Lawrence
|
$2,193
|Leominster
|
$1,791
|Lowell
|
$2,063
|Lynn
|
$2,244
|Malden
|
$2,138
|Marlborough
|
$1,848
|Mattapan
|
$2,082
|Medford
|
$1,923
|Methuen
|
$2,025
|New Bedford
|
$1,944
|Peabody
|
$1,863
|Pittsfield
|
$1,584
|Plymouth
|
$1,718
|Quincy
|
$1,996
|Randolph
|
$2,224
|Revere
|
$2,213
|Salem
|
$1,850
|Somerville
|
$1,946
|Springfield
|
$2,107
|Taunton
|
$1,999
|Waltham
|
$1,784
|Weymouth
|
$1,897
|Woburn
|
$1,831
|Worcester
|
$2,073
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Massachusetts when:
- You renew vehicle registration
Penalties for not having Massachusetts auto insurance
- Fine of not less than $500 and not more than $5,000, or imprisonment for not more than one year, or both a fine and imprisonment.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 23, 2019