Cheap Car Insurance in Massachusetts 2019

Cheapest car insurance companies in Massachusetts

Average Massachusetts car insurance premiums by company

Company
Average annual premium
State Farm (not taking new customers in Massachusetts)

$1,619
USAA (must have a military affiliation)

$1,687
Travelers Insurance

$1,695
Arbella

$1,731
Amica

$1,792
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,799
Commerce Insurance

$1,804
Safeco

$1,805
MAPFRE

$1,827
Allstate

$1,840
Safeway Insurance

$1,847
MetLife Auto

$1,874
Hanover Insurance

$1,889
Plymouth Rock

$1,907
Liberty Mutual

$1,997
Esurance

$2,019
Progressive Insurance

$2,084


Average car insurance premiums in Massachusetts by coverage

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Massachusetts drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 33%, much higher than the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
Massachusetts $1,893/year $2,519/year 33%
Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Massachusetts drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 36%, the same as the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase
Massachusetts $1,893/year $2,574/year 36%
Nationwide average 36%

Average premiums in Massachusetts cities

Brockton drivers pay the most for auto insurance among the Bay State cities we examined.

City

Average annual premium
Attleboro

$1,682
Boston

$2,217
Brighton

$1,801
Brockton

$2,342
Cambridge

$1,828
Chelsea

$2,226
Chicopee

$1,836
Everett

$2,294
Fall River

$2,035
Fitchburg

$1,861
Framingham

$1,848
Haverhill

$1,914
Holyoke

$2,091
Hyde Park

$2,294
Lawrence

$2,193
Leominster

$1,791
Lowell

$2,063
Lynn

$2,244
Malden

$2,138
Marlborough

$1,848
Mattapan

$2,082
Medford

$1,923
Methuen

$2,025
New Bedford

$1,944
Peabody

$1,863
Pittsfield

$1,584
Plymouth

$1,718
Quincy

$1,996
Randolph

$2,224
Revere

$2,213
Salem

$1,850
Somerville

$1,946
Springfield

$2,107
Taunton

$1,999
Waltham

$1,784
Weymouth

$1,897
Woburn

$1,831
Worcester

$2,073


Required car insurance in Massachusetts

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Massachusetts when:

  • You renew vehicle registration

Penalties for not having Massachusetts auto insurance

  • Fine of not less than $500 and not more than $5,000, or imprisonment for not more than one year, or both a fine and imprisonment.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 23, 2019

