Cheap Car Insurance in Massachusetts 2019

Average Massachusetts car insurance premiums by company





Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Massachusetts drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 33%, much higher than the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Massachusetts $1,893/year $2,519/year 33% Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Massachusetts drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 36%, the same as the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase Massachusetts $1,893/year $2,574/year 36% Nationwide average 36%

Average premiums in Massachusetts cities

Brockton drivers pay the most for auto insurance among the Bay State cities we examined.

City Average annual premium Attleboro $1,682 Boston $2,217 Brighton $1,801 Brockton $2,342 Cambridge $1,828 Chelsea $2,226 Chicopee $1,836 Everett $2,294 Fall River $2,035 Fitchburg $1,861 Framingham $1,848 Haverhill $1,914 Holyoke $2,091 Hyde Park $2,294 Lawrence $2,193 Leominster $1,791 Lowell $2,063 Lynn $2,244 Malden $2,138 Marlborough $1,848 Mattapan $2,082 Medford $1,923 Methuen $2,025 New Bedford $1,944 Peabody $1,863 Pittsfield $1,584 Plymouth $1,718 Quincy $1,996 Randolph $2,224 Revere $2,213 Salem $1,850 Somerville $1,946 Springfield $2,107 Taunton $1,999 Waltham $1,784 Weymouth $1,897 Woburn $1,831 Worcester $2,073





You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Massachusetts when:

You renew vehicle registration

Penalties for not having Massachusetts auto insurance

Fine of not less than $500 and not more than $5,000, or imprisonment for not more than one year, or both a fine and imprisonment.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 23, 2019