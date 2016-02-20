Driver’s Manual
This manual will help individuals qualify for a Massachusetts Driver's License and become a safer driver.
Click here to download the full PDF version of the Massachusetts Drivers Manual.
Here's a list of the chapters in the Driving Manual:
- Introduction & Table of Contents
- Chapter 1 - Obtaining Your License
- Chapter 2 - Keeping Your License
- Chapter 3 - Safety First
- Chapter 5 - Rules of the Road
- Chapter 6 - Special Driving Situations
- Chapter 7 - Owning a Vehicle
- Appendix A - Parties to the 1949 Road Traffic Convention and the 1943 Inter-American Automotive Traffic Convention
- Appendix B - RMV Customer Services
- Appendix C - RMV Full Service / Limited Service Branches
- Appendix D - RMV License and Identification Cards
- Appendix E - Street Signs
- Appendix F - RMV Special Registration Plates
After studying, be sure to practice online before going for your test. Several practices tests can be found here.
Parent- Supervised Driving Program
Commercial Driver's License (CDL) Manual
Motorcycle Operator Manual
This manual gives instructions for obtaining a motorcycle license.
http://www.massrmv.com/rmv/mcmanual/