Driver’s Manual

This manual will help individuals qualify for a Massachusetts Driver's License and become a safer driver.

Click here to download the full PDF version of the Massachusetts Drivers Manual.

Here's a list of the chapters in the Driving Manual:

Introduction & Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Obtaining Your License

Chapter 2 - Keeping Your License

Chapter 3 - Safety First

Chapter 5 - Rules of the Road

Chapter 6 - Special Driving Situations

Chapter 7 - Owning a Vehicle

Appendix A - Parties to the 1949 Road Traffic Convention and the 1943 Inter-American Automotive Traffic Convention

Appendix B - RMV Customer Services

Appendix C - RMV Full Service / Limited Service Branches

Appendix D - RMV License and Identification Cards

Appendix E - Street Signs

Appendix F - RMV Special Registration Plates

After studying, be sure to practice online before going for your test. Several practices tests can be found here.

Parent- Supervised Driving Program

Commercial Driver's License (CDL) Manual

Motorcycle Operator Manual

This manual gives instructions for obtaining a motorcycle license.

http://www.massrmv.com/rmv/mcmanual/