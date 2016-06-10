EverQuote Announces Safe Driving Challenge for 100 Deadliest Days

App Taps Into Competitive Nature to Reduce Distracted Driving

EverQuote, Inc., the largest U.S. online insurance marketplace pioneering social and safe driving, today announced the first annual “EverDrive Safe Driving Challenge,” to promote safer driving during the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recently reported distracted driving collisions took 3,179 lives and injured 431,000 in 2014 and projects 2015 figures will be even higher.

“Dangerous driving habits plague the U.S. and anyone driving on the roads today ,” said Andrew Ressler, EVP of Consumer Products at EverQuote. “Nearly everyone knows of the age old rivalry between Massachusetts and New York. With that in mind, we are making people aware of their driving habits in a fun way and encouraging them to improve behind the wheel.”

Massachusetts and New York drivers can compete to win up to $50,000 in total cash prizes, including a $10,000 grand prize, in a contest that pits the two states’ drivers against each other to determine the safest driver, and finally decide which of the states is home to the best (or worst) drivers.

EverDrive, available since April 2016, and heading into the Safe Driving Challenge, which kicks off June 12, New York drivers have a slight edge over notorious rival Massachusetts to date. With over three million miles driven between the two states’ drivers, New York drivers are an average of 3 percent better across all categories. When comparing both states against national EverDrive scores, New York and Massachusetts motorists drive over the speed limit over 10 percent more often than the rest of the nation. Additionally, Massachusetts and New York drivers use their phones on over 32 percent of their drives, further confirming today’s distracted driving epidemic and the role mobile devices play in it.

Competitors in the Safe Driving Challenge will have their driving score calculated by EverDrive, the app that measures driving habits automatically, including speeding, acceleration, braking, cornering and phone distraction. EverDrive delivers detailed trip summaries for later review to help reinforce safe driving skills. The app rewards safe drivers through leaderboard rankings, making it fun to compare scores and compete with a group of friends and other ‘EverDrivers’ at the local or national level.

To participate in the Safe Driving Challenge, download EverDrive today, available for free in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. The two-week Safe Driving Challenge begins on June 12 and ends on June 25, 2016. Nationally, any driver who downloads and uses EverDrive before June 25, 2016, may be automatically qualified to win one of fifty cash prizes of $100.00 offered in a random draw sweepstakes. The safest driver out of Massachusetts and New York may win a $10,000 grand prize and there are 40 runner-up prizes, as well as up to 2,000 city or town contest prizes*.

Founded in 2011, EverQuote, Inc. operates the leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing companies in Boston history. The company’s data & technology platform unites drivers with agents and carriers to deliver great rates and coverage while maximizing policies sold for auto insurance providers. EverQuote was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs. For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

*No purchase necessary. Promotion ends June 25, 2016. Must be at least 16 years old, or legal driving age if older. See full promotion rules at https://www.everquote.com/everdrive/contests/ma-ny/rules/