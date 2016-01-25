Driver’s Manual
This manual will help individuals qualify for a Texas Driver's License and to become a safer driver.
Click here to download the full PDF version of the Texas Driver's Handbook.
Here's a list of the chapters in the Driver's Handbook.
- Chapter 1 - Your License to Drive
- Chapter 2 - Vehicle Inspection and Registration
- Chapter 3 - Safety Responsibility
- Chapter 4 - Right-of-Way
- Chapter 5 - Signals, Signs, and Markers
- Chapter 6 - Signaling, Passing, and Turning
- Chapter 7 - Parking, Stopping, or Standing
- Chapter 8 - Speed and Speed Limits
- Chapter 9 - Some Special Driving Situations
- Chapter 10 - Alcohol and Drugs Impact on the Driving Ability
- Chapter 11 - Motor Vehicle Crashes
- Chapter 12 - Pedestrian Safety
- Chapter 13 - Bicycle Vehicle Laws and Safety
- Chapter 14 - Additional Safety Tips
After studying, be sure to practice online before going for your test. Several practices tests can be found here.
Parent Driving Packet
To teach your child driving, you will need to get a Parent Taught Driver Education (PTDE) Packet. You will need to submit a $20 fee to get the packet.
Motorcycle Operator Manual
This manual gives instructions for obtaining a motorcycle license.