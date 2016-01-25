Driver’s Manual

This manual will help individuals qualify for a Texas Driver's License and to become a safer driver.

Chapter 1 - Your License to Drive

Chapter 2 - Vehicle Inspection and Registration

Chapter 3 - Safety Responsibility

Chapter 4 - Right-of-Way

Chapter 5 - Signals, Signs, and Markers

Chapter 6 - Signaling, Passing, and Turning

Chapter 7 - Parking, Stopping, or Standing

Chapter 8 - Speed and Speed Limits

Chapter 9 - Some Special Driving Situations

Chapter 10 - Alcohol and Drugs Impact on the Driving Ability

Chapter 11 - Motor Vehicle Crashes

Chapter 12 - Pedestrian Safety

Chapter 13 - Bicycle Vehicle Laws and Safety

Chapter 14 - Additional Safety Tips

Parent Driving Packet

To teach your child driving, you will need to get a Parent Taught Driver Education (PTDE) Packet. You will need to submit a $20 fee to get the packet.

Motorcycle Operator Manual

This manual gives instructions for obtaining a motorcycle license.

