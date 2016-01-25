Most first-time driver’s license applicants must take and pass a Knowledge Exam consisting of a Road Signs and Road Rules test. All information you need to pass this test can be found in the Driver’s Manual.

DPS site internetforms/Forms/DL-7.pdf 84 questions in Appendix C of Drivers Manual www.driversedguru.com quiz-1 8 tests with about 25 questions each Driver License Test Texas App play.google.com/store > 150 questions teentexasdriving.com Texas-Teen-Driver-Education/dmv-practice-test quizlet.com 84-texas-dps-permit-review-questions-flash-cards About 84 questions

There are many sites that have practice tests. Each of them has questions that are similar to the questions you will find on the actual test. Visit more than one of them to get lots of practice.