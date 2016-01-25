Menu Insurance

The term “Distracted Driving” encompasses many unsafe driving behaviors. Generally, it includes anything that encourages the driver to take their eyes off the road and/or think about something besides their important driving activities. All distractions have the potential to cause accidents and injuries or fatalities.

Texting / Emailing / World Wide Web browsing

Using a cell phone or smartphone

Eating and drinking

Talking to passengers

Grooming

Reading, including maps

Using a navigation system

Watching a video

Adjusting a radio, CD player, or MP3 player

Most states now have laws or are contemplating laws that ban some form of distracted driving.

Current Texas Law

All cell phone use while driving is prohibited in an active school zone unless stopped or using a hands-free device.

Drivers under 18 years of age are prohibited from using wireless communications devices while driving.

Bus drivers are prohibited from texting while driving when children are present.

There are numerous cities that have passed local ordinances against distracted driving. Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Amarillo, Galveston, El Paso, Corpus Christi, Missouri City, the Canyon, San Angelo, Synder, Alamo, Denton, Mission and Stephenville are among these cities.



For an up to date list of cell phone ordinances, visit the Texas Dept of Transportation.

Apps to Prevent or Discourage Distractions to Driving

There are numerous smartphone apps that help you be less distracted while you drive. They generally fall into two camps. Those that prevent certain functions from working while you drive and those that measure your driving skills and give you feedback as to how often you distract yourself with your phone.