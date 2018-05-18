Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

Travelers Insurance ratings

Travelers car insurance was rated 3 out of 5 stars in a survey by EverQuote. Auto insurance price satisfaction was rated 3.5 stars, and customer service had a very good rating at 4 stars.

Notably, Travelers is among the companies with the lowest percentage of customers who said they would use the company again: Less than half (48%) of auto insurance customers say they'd buy from Travelers again.

Travelers home insurance was rated 4 out of 5 stars. Slightly over half (52%) of customers surveyed said they'd buy Travelers home insurance again, which is on the low end among the 15 insurers in our survey.

Complaints about Travelers to state insurance departments are below the industry median, according to data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Travelers auto insurance ratings

Overall: 3 stars

This rating includes star ratings by customers and the percentage who say they would buy from the company again.

Price satisfaction: 3.5 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

Does Travelers have what you want?

Do you want special features in a car insurance policy? Here's a look at what Travelers offers as add-ons or separate policies. Note that availability can vary by state.

Yes Accident forgiveness insurance?

Your rates won't go up because of one accident Yes New car replacement

If your car is totaled you'll be reimbursed for a new model Yes Gap insurance

If your car is totaled you'll be paid the difference between its value and what you owe on a car loan or lease Yes Non-owner insurance

Liability insurance for people who don't own cars Yes, in Colorado and Illinois Rideshare insurance

Extra coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers Yes, IntelliDrive Usage-based insurance

Rates based on safe driving No Pay-per-mile insurance

Rates based on miles driven per day Yes SR-22 filings

For drivers who are required to show proof of auto insurance to their state

More Travelers auto insurance options

Responsible Driver Plan

This option gives you forgiveness for one accident and one minor traffic violation every 36 months.

Premier Responsible Driver Plan

This gives you the accident and minor violation forgiveness in the "Responsible Driver Plan" plus:

Decreasing deductible: For every six months that all drivers on a policy have no accidents or major violations, you'll get a $50 credit up to $500 that will be applied toward your deductible if you make a claim in the future.

For every six months that all drivers on a policy have no accidents or major violations, you'll get a $50 credit up to $500 that will be applied toward your deductible if you make a claim in the future. Total Loss Deductible Waiver: You won't pay a deductible if your car is totaled.

Premier new car replacement

If you total your new car in the first five years, Travelers will pay to replace it with a brand-new car of the same make and model.

Travelers car insurance discounts

Auto insurers must file their rates and policies with each state where they operate. EverQuote reviewed several Travelers insurance filings to find discount details. Discounts details may vary among states, and might not be available in all states or from each Travelers Insurance subsidiary.





Homeowner

Safe driver

Good payer

Based on the number late payments or insufficient funds payments in the last 36 months.

Good student

For full-time students age 16 and older who meet academic criteria such as a B average or better.

Student away at school

When a youthful driver is more than 100 miles away from home and without a car.

Driver training

For drivers under age 21 who have a completed driver training course that meets certain requirements.

Affinity

If you belong to certain groups, such as an employer or credit union, that has a discount arrangement with Travelers.

Continuous insurance

Based on the number of months you've had auto insurance without a lapse or gap.

Defensive driver

For customers age 55 and older who complete an approved accident-prevention course.





New car

Hybrid vehicle

Electric vehicle

Passive restraint

For items such as air bags and seat belts.





Multi-car

Multi-policy

Early quote

Based on the date the new policy was quoted, the effective date, the expiration date of the prior policy, the prior insurance company, your residence type and the policy length.

Paid in full

For paying your bill in a lump sum.

Electronic payment

For paying by electronic funds transfer or payroll deduction.

IntelliDrive enrollment

For signing up for Travelers' usage-based insurance program, which tracks driving habits.

What can increase car insurance rates?

It's common for car insurance companies raise rates after accident and tickets. EverQuote reviewed state insurance filings by Travelers to determine what will cause a rate increase. These factors could vary by state and Travelers subsidiary.

Travelers generally calculates an incident count and rate by looking for these problems:

At-fault accidents where there was a claim and you were more than 50% at fault.

Major convictions such as a reckless driving, a DUI or attempting to elude an officer.

Intermediate convictions such as speeding 11 to 15 mph over the speed limit.

Minor convictions such as speeding 1 to 5 mph over the speed limit.

Not-at-fault accidents over a certain dollar threshold (such as $500 total).

Not-at-fault accidents under a certain threshold that happened before the customer switched to Travelers.

Comprehensive coverage losses over a certain threshold (such as a total of $1,000).

Examples of not-at-fault accidents can include:

Damage when your vehicle was lawfully parked.

Damage from a person who has a judgment against them for the accident.

Being rear-ended and not receiving a moving violation associated with the accident.

Travelers home insurance ratings

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 3.5 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

We asked current Travelers homeowners insurance customers to rate the company. Here are their scores.

Travelers home insurance discounts

Green home discount: If your home is certified as green by the Leadership Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) organization.

Home buyer discount: For people who purchased their house 12 months or less before the policy start date.

Loss free discount: For customers who haven’t made a claim in a certain time period.

Multi-policy discount: Savings if you buy a Travelers home insurance policy along with an auto, boat, umbrella or personal articles policy.

Protective device discount: For customers who have a burglar alarm, smoke alarm, interior sprinklers or other devices that qualify.

Dogs banned by Travelers

Home insurance companies sometimes won’t sell insurance to homeowners who have certain dog breeds, because of the potential for expensive dog bite claims. Travelers’ list of banned dogs can vary by state, but in our review of insurance filings made to state regulators we found this list of breeds banned by Travelers in several states:

Akita

Alaskan malamute

American bull terrier

American Staffordshire terrier

Chow chow

Doberman pinscher

Mastiffs

Pit bull

Presa canario

Rottweiler

Staffordshire bull terrier

Any wolf hybrid or any mix of these breeds.

An animal or pet that is vicious or has previously bitten or injured someone

Travelers contact information

Headquarters:

385 Washington Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

Customer service: (800) 842-5075

Claims: 1-800-Claim33 (800-252-4633)

Methodology

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of Travelers in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

For premium comparisons, we analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018. Users had liability limits of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist limits of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). Rates are for a single driver with one vehicle and no accidents or violations. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Oct. 16, 2019