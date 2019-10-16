When you're shopping for auto insurance, the quality of an insurance company can be just as important as the price. EverQuote surveyed insurance consumers to find the best car insurance companies among the 15 largest auto insurers. We also asked customers whether they would choose the same company again.
|Company
|Satisfaction rating
|Buy again?
|Amica
|
4.5 stars
|71% would choose Amica again
|Mercury
|
4.5 stars
|72% would choose Mercury again
|USAA
|
4.5 stars
|73% would choose USAA again
|Allstate
|
4 stars
|69% would choose Allstate again
|Erie Insurance
|
4 stars
|64% would choose Erie again
|Farmers Insurance
|
3.5 stars
|58% would choose Farmers again
|Progressive Insurance
|
3.5 stars
|58% would choose Progressive again
|Auto-Owners
|
3 stars
|51% would choose Auto-Owners again
|Liberty Mutual
|
3 stars
|56% would choose Liberty Mutual again
|Nationwide Insurance
|
3 stars
|53% would choose Nationwide again
|State Farm
|
3 stars
|58% would choose State Farm again
|The Hartford
|
3 stars
|47% would choose The Hartford again
|Travelers
|
3 stars
|48% would choose Travelers again
|American Family Insurance
|
2.5 stars
|47% would choose American Family again
More about the top picks
Amica
Amica’s quality customer service is widely recognized. In addition to scoring highly in EverQuote’s survey, Amica has been ranked highest in customer satisfaction among auto insurer in New England by J.D. Power for seven consecutive years. Amica is also at the top of Consumer Reports’ auto insurance company ratings.
Amica customers can earn Advantage Points from actions like renewing policies and being good drivers. You can then use your points to lower a deductible after an accident or to prevent rates from going up.
Amica is based in Rhode Island and is the oldest mutual auto insurance company in the U.S.
Mercury Insurance
Mercury’s main customer base is in California but it also sells auto insurance in Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. The high percentage of customers who said they would buy from Mercury again helped push it into a top spot in our satisfaction survey.
In 2019 Mercury was named by Forbes as one of the best midsize employers in America for the third year in a row.
Don’t drive a lot? Check out Mercury’s RealDrive, which has rates based on how far you drive. You’ll get a 5% discount for being in the program and can save money with lower mileage.
The company is based in Los Angeles and sells its insurance through independent agents.
USAA
USAA is a consistent winner of customer service accolades. In addition to high scores on EverQuote’s survey, USAA ranked at the top of J.D. Power’s 2018 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, along with Erie Insurance and Amica. USAA also earned high scores in J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study.
USAA is open only to people with a connection to the military. You must be one of the following: An active duty officer and enlisted personnel; a National Guard and Reserve officer or enlisted personnel; an officer candidate in a commissioning program; or a former spouse or adult child of a USAA member.
USAA is based in San Antonio, Texas.
More about the best car insurance companies
Would you buy from the company again?
|Company
|Customers saying yes
|Customers saying no
|Customers saying maybe
|Allstate
|
69%
|
5%
|
26%
|American Family
|
47%
|
12%
|
41%
|Amica
|
71%
|
5%
|
24%
|Auto-Owners
|
51%
|
9%
|
39%
|Erie Insurance
|
64%
|
8%
|
28%
|Farmers Insurance
|
58%
|
7%
|
35%
|Liberty Mutual
|
56%
|
7%
|
37%
|Mercury
|
72%
|
6%
|
22%
|Nationwide Insurance
|
53%
|
11%
|
36%
|Progressive
|
58%
|
13%
|
29%
|State Farm
|
58%
|
9%
|
33%
|The Hartford
|
47%
|
9%
|
44%
|Travelers
|
48%
|
8%
|
44%
|USAA
|
73%
|
5%
|
21%
|Source: EverQuote
Methodology
EverQuote commissioned a survey of 2,250 current customers of large auto insurance companies in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com. We calculated star ratings using customer scores for overall satisfaction, price satisfaction, customer satisfaction, and how many would buy from the company again.
|
