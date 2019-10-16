When you're shopping for auto insurance, the quality of an insurance company can be just as important as the price. EverQuote surveyed insurance consumers to find the best car insurance companies among the 15 largest auto insurers. We also asked customers whether they would choose the same company again.

More about the top picks

Amica

Amica’s quality customer service is widely recognized. In addition to scoring highly in EverQuote’s survey, Amica has been ranked highest in customer satisfaction among auto insurer in New England by J.D. Power for seven consecutive years. Amica is also at the top of Consumer Reports’ auto insurance company ratings.

Amica customers can earn Advantage Points from actions like renewing policies and being good drivers. You can then use your points to lower a deductible after an accident or to prevent rates from going up.

Amica is based in Rhode Island and is the oldest mutual auto insurance company in the U.S.

Mercury Insurance

Mercury’s main customer base is in California but it also sells auto insurance in Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. The high percentage of customers who said they would buy from Mercury again helped push it into a top spot in our satisfaction survey.

In 2019 Mercury was named by Forbes as one of the best midsize employers in America for the third year in a row.

Don’t drive a lot? Check out Mercury’s RealDrive, which has rates based on how far you drive. You’ll get a 5% discount for being in the program and can save money with lower mileage.

The company is based in Los Angeles and sells its insurance through independent agents.

USAA

USAA is a consistent winner of customer service accolades. In addition to high scores on EverQuote’s survey, USAA ranked at the top of J.D. Power’s 2018 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, along with Erie Insurance and Amica. USAA also earned high scores in J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study.

USAA is open only to people with a connection to the military. You must be one of the following: An active duty officer and enlisted personnel; a National Guard and Reserve officer or enlisted personnel; an officer candidate in a commissioning program; or a former spouse or adult child of a USAA member.

USAA is based in San Antonio, Texas.

More about the best car insurance companies

Would you buy from the company again?

Company Customers saying yes Customers saying no Customers saying maybe Allstate 69% 5% 26% American Family 47% 12% 41% Amica 71% 5% 24% Auto-Owners 51% 9% 39% Erie Insurance 64% 8% 28% Farmers Insurance 58% 7% 35% Liberty Mutual 56% 7% 37% Mercury 72% 6% 22% Nationwide Insurance 53% 11% 36% Progressive 58% 13% 29% State Farm 58% 9% 33% The Hartford 47% 9% 44% Travelers 48% 8% 44% USAA 73% 5% 21% Source: EverQuote

Methodology

EverQuote commissioned a survey of 2,250 current customers of large auto insurance companies in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com. We calculated star ratings using customer scores for overall satisfaction, price satisfaction, customer satisfaction, and how many would buy from the company again.