AAA Insurance Review

AAA is a federation of motor clubs around the country. They are well-known for roadside assistance services and discounts for members. You can find the auto club that serves your area at the AAA website.

AAA insurance customer satisfaction ratings for auto insurance

Overall ratingPrice satisfaction Customer service satisfaction
4.5 stars 4.5 stars 4.5 stars

Would you choose AAA again for auto insurance?

Yes Maybe No
83% 11% 5%
Numbers might not total 100 due to rounding

AAA car insurance price comparison

Here's a look at how car insurance premiums compare among Auto Club and other large auto insurers.

Company Monthly premium paid
American Family $115
Travelers $123
State Farm $126
AAA/Auto Club $130
Farmers $131
Nationwide $135
USAA $135
Allstate $136
Liberty Mutual $144
Progressive $149
Source: Premiums reported by EverQuote users, based on policies with bodily injury liability coverage of 100/300. Rates are based on single vehicles with one driver who has a good driving record with no violations. Premiums for sedans, coupes and hatchbacks were averaged. Premiums are based on expenditures reported between Jan. 1, 2016, and April 1, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

AAA/Auto Club contact information

Headquarters:
1000 AAA Drive
Heathrow, Florida 32746
website


Methodology for ratings

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of Auto Club in March 2018. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

Posted May 18, 2018

