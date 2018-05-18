AAA Insurance Review

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

About AAA Insurance

AAA is a federation of motor clubs around the country. They are well-known for roadside assistance services and discounts for members. You can find the auto club that serves your area at the AAA website.

AAA insurance customer satisfaction ratings for auto insurance

Overall rating Price satisfaction Customer service satisfaction

Would you choose AAA again for auto insurance?

Yes Maybe No 83% 11% 5% Numbers might not total 100 due to rounding

AAA car insurance price comparison

Here's a look at how car insurance premiums compare among Auto Club and other large auto insurers.

Company Monthly premium paid American Family $115 Travelers $123 State Farm $126 AAA/Auto Club $130 Farmers $131 Nationwide $135 USAA $135 Allstate $136 Liberty Mutual $144 Progressive $149 Source: Premiums reported by EverQuote users, based on policies with bodily injury liability coverage of 100/300. Rates are based on single vehicles with one driver who has a good driving record with no violations. Premiums for sedans, coupes and hatchbacks were averaged. Premiums are based on expenditures reported between Jan. 1, 2016, and April 1, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

AAA/Auto Club contact information

Headquarters:

1000 AAA Drive

Heathrow, Florida 32746

website





Methodology for ratings

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of Auto Club in March 2018. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

