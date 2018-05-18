AAA Insurance Review

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
About AAA Insurance
AAA is a federation of motor clubs around the country. They are well-known for roadside assistance services and discounts for members. You can find the auto club that serves your area at the AAA website.
AAA insurance customer satisfaction ratings for auto insurance
|Overall rating
|Price satisfaction
|Customer service satisfaction
Would you choose AAA again for auto insurance?
|Yes
|Maybe
|No
|83%
|11%
|5%
|Numbers might not total 100 due to rounding
AAA car insurance price comparison
Here's a look at how car insurance premiums compare among Auto Club and other large auto insurers.
|Company
|Monthly premium paid
|American Family
|$115
|Travelers
|$123
|State Farm
|$126
|AAA/Auto Club
|$130
|Farmers
|$131
|Nationwide
|$135
|USAA
|$135
|Allstate
|$136
|Liberty Mutual
|$144
|Progressive
|$149
|Source: Premiums reported by EverQuote users, based on policies with bodily injury liability coverage of 100/300. Rates are based on single vehicles with one driver who has a good driving record with no violations. Premiums for sedans, coupes and hatchbacks were averaged. Premiums are based on expenditures reported between Jan. 1, 2016, and April 1, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
AAA/Auto Club contact information
Headquarters:
1000 AAA Drive
Heathrow, Florida 32746
website
Methodology for ratings
For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of Auto Club in March 2018. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.
Posted May 18, 2018