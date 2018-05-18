CSAA Insurance Review

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

CSAA ratings

In studies from J.D. Power, CSAA tends to get average or below average ratings. It scored "about average" for overall customer satisfaction in California and for the consumer purchase experience. For claims satisfaction, it came in with "the rest," which is below average in J.D. Power ratings. It was also rated with "the rest" for customer satisfaction in the mid-Atlantic region.

Complaints about CSAA auto insurance are close to, but below, the industry median, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

CSAA contact information

Headquarters:

3055 Oak Road

Walnut Creek, CA 94597

website

Customer service and claims: (800) 922-8228

Updated Aug. 7, 2019