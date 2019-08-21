Cheap Car Insurance in Nebraska 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Minimum car insurance in Nebraska

Nebraska requires liability insurance and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. Many people buy more than what's required in case they cause a lot of damage or injuries. Other insurance types are optional in Nebraska. Here's an overview of required coverage.





You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Nebraska when:

Law enforcement requests it.

You renew vehicle registration.

Penalties for not having car insurance in Nebraska

Registering a motor vehicle without insurance is a Class IV misdemeanor (punishable by a fine of $100 to $500).

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance is a Class II misdemeanor (punishable by a fine up to $1,000, six months imprisonment, or both).

Forging a policy is a Class I misdemeanor (punishable by a fine up to $1,000, one year imprisonment, or both).

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Updated Aug. 26, 2019